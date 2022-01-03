‘Even the Lawyers Divorcing Him’: Fans React After Stevie J’s Lawyer Files a Motion to Drop Him as a Client

Stevie J is running into some problems in the midst of his divorce to Faith Evans. The music producer’s lawyer, Kimia Klein, has just filed a motion to drop him as a client after the two have had some issues of their own.

Klein, who is from the Fox Rothschild LLP law firm, said an “irremediable breakdown” is the cause for the termination of their relationship.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 17: Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the Post Show for the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

According to files obtained by Radar Online on Dec. 31, Klein said, “There has been an irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship such that a genuine conflict has arisen between Fox and Steven. Despite several attempts by my office to informally resolve the issues with Steven, we have been unsuccessful in resolving the issues.”

Klein also claims that although she won’t be publicly detailing what took place between her and Stevie J, apparently it was so bad that even Klein’s colleagues have refused to work the case. “I feel compelled to articulate that the relationship has broken down sufficiently so that my colleagues and I cannot continue to represent Steven, and that conflicts have risen,” she wrote.

Evans has been relatively quiet since Stevie first filed for divorce in November, but the R&B singer still has her profile picture set as a photo of her and Stevie. However, the fans have not been as mum as Evans. In fact, many seem to have a lot to say about the musicians’ marriage.

In this late news about Stevie’s lawyer trying to remove him as a client, one person responded, “Even the lawyers divorcing him.” Someone else joked, “So then we have determined that Stevie J is the drama.”

Some people speculate that Stevie may have a potential financial issue, which may have caused a strain in his and his lawyer’s relationship. A few weeks ago, news broke that Stevie filed to get spousal support from Evans, in which days later she filed to fight the request. This kicked off fans’ speculations about Stevie’s financial status.

Word has not gotten out about whether Stevie is in fact struggling financially.

