‘Love Your Energy and Spirit’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dance Year Wrap-Up Leaves Fans Wanting More

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram on Dec. 29 and shared a unique clip with her followers while trying to commemorate the end of the year.

In the post, the 49-year-old uploaded a compilation of dance videos that she recorded throughout 2021, along with Cherish’s ACRAZE remix to their 2006 track “Do it To It.”

Tracee Ellis Ross uploaded a compilation of dance videos that she created throughout 2021 in hope to bring joy into her followers’ lives. @traceeellisross/Instagram



The various recordings included Ross’ behind-the-scenes dance breaks while attending the “People’s Choice Awards” earlier this month. Another moment highlighted the “black-ish” star’s infamous shimmy on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art+Film Gala red carpet as she flaunted her Gucci attire.

Other random occasions took place either during Ross’ photo shoots, in what appears to be hotel hallways, the doctor’s office, or the comfort of her own home. Ross disclosed in the caption that she created this clip to bring “joy” to everyone’s lives.

She said, “A dance wrap-up from … um … what year are we about to be done with? 2020? 2021? Who knows. Who cares. Here’s some dancing from this year. Trying to stay in the joy, ‘cause this crap is a lot.”

As fans began to view the star’s upload, many brought up how much they loved Ross’ aura. One social media user went as far as to call the actress their “favorite person on the internet.”

“I love her soooooooo much . She is truly the best. Her personality, attitude, fashion, body, hair, skin, everything! She’s always just so happy and funny. Def an inspiration.”

“This made me smile. She’s so dope.”

“You are my favorite person on the internet! Thank you so much for filling our lives with immense color and a zest for being, even if only virtually! I wish you the best of every good thing. Thank you!!!”

“Your energy is unmatched!!! Love to see it.”

“Love your energy and spirit.”

