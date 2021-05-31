‘What Does Diana Say When She Sees You Like This?’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Video Proves Boots Are Made for Dancing

Tracee Ellis Ross proved to be a dancing queen on May 27 after the actress uploaded a throwback clip of herself gyrating in a hallway. Ross, accompanied by an unidentified camerawoman, is seen being cheered on by the unnamed person as the 48-year-old begins to twerk.

In the clip, the camerawoman repeats the phrase “git it” as Ross keeps a lookout for any incoming visitors. “Git it” is a phrase used in the Black community to encourage individuals to dance their butt off. The “black-ish” actress captioned the Instagram Reel — a 15-second multi-clip video — “Git it #tbt.”

Tracee Ellis Ross had fans dying of laughter on May 27 after the actress shared a throwback clip of her dancing in a hallway. @traceeellisross/Instagram

While numerous fans expressed how hilarious they thought the recording was, one Instagram user asked the actress what her mother, legendary singer and actress Diana Ross, says about such posts.

“You are HILARIOUS.”

“You are a hoot! I love your energy! 😂😂”

“What does Diana say when she sees you like this? 🤣🤣🤣.”

“You So Crazy🤣😂🤣😂.”

“Why are you so funny..?”

In the past, Ross ha credited her Jewish father, music executive and businessman Robert Ellis Silberstein, for her sense of humor during a 2017 interview with Refinery29. She said, “My dad is hilarious. I don’t know if I got it genetically, but his perspective and point of view on life and ability to laugh at himself and laugh at life and see the humor in life is something that I love about him. And that I’m very grateful I got that.”

Ross added that although she doesn’t consider herself a comedian, her ability to find humor in certain situations helps keeps life light-hearted, ”I don’t know if I’ve ever considered myself funny. But I think I’m really silly. I do find humor in life — in a lot of things.”

While Ross says she might’ve inherited her sense of humor from her father, she’s expressed that the women in her life, including her mother and sisters Chudney and Rhonda, played a huge role in making her the woman she is today. In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, the actress shared a stream of throwback images of her mom and sisters, a gallery she captioned: “The women i come from. My foundation. My home. #internationalwomensday.”