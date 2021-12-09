‘The Original Fashion Killa’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ All-Black Attire Becomes the Main Attraction In Latest Fashion Post

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ fans were left in awe of her latest look after the actress showcased her all-black ensemble in an Instagram upload.

In the post from Tuesday, Dec. 7, Ross shared various photos and behind-the-scenes videos as she prepped and attended the People’s Choice Awards, which aired the same night. During the event hosted by Kenan Thompson, the “black-ish” star presented the Fashion Icon award to Kim Kardashian. This comes a year after Ross received the same award.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ all-black Balenciaga ensemble left fans fawning over the star’s style. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

The numerous photos shared on Ross’ post included bathroom shots. The 49-year-old, who was wearing a black jumpsuit, black leather boots accessorized with matching bow earrings and a necklace, also informed her millions of followers what designer she was wearing. She wrote, “BALENCIAGA LOVER(s) ~ head to toe #pcas.”

As fans began to view Ross’ upload, many marveled over her ensemble. A few people even declared that Ross kills every look she wears.

“COME ON TRACEE!!! Please show them how this is done.”

“Tracee you betta come through.”

“This look from head to toe is absolutely gorgeous.”

“At this point, ma’am @traceeellisross,you are a serial killer, because you kill each and every look every single time#styleicon.”

“Perfection, The Original Fashion Killa.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In addition to the compliments, other social media users brought up how the star used a bathroom sink during her poses. One wrote, “Foot in the Sink, Drip. okay, I’m done. Another said, “Yes foot in the sink, loving it.”

A third individual expressed how Ross deserves an award for making use of the bathroom sink in the photos: “You deserve an award for making the bathroom sink an accessory.”

In the same Instagram post, Ross also gave fans an inside look at what went on as she took her bathroom photos. The clip begins with an unidentified camerawoman saying as Ross starts to strike a pose, “Come on foot!”

The unnamed woman then instructed the actress to kick her legs up in the air as the video continued. The person said, “Give me a kick.” While kicking, Ross compared her movements to choreographer Mia Michaels. “It’s a Mia Michaels Kick.”

Toward the end of the recording, the unidentified person showed appreciation for Ross’ “core strength” as she moved her legs in various positions. The video ended with the star making her way down from the sink and saying, “not bad, right.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Waist is Snatched to the High Heavens’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Tiny Figure Leaves Fans Stunned

‘She’s Going to Be a Big Deal’: Heiress Harris Blows Fans Away While Singing Along with Her Favorite Xscape Song

‘Looking Holiday Rich’: Steve Harvey’s All-Red ‘Fit Has Fans Singing His Praises