‘It Washes Her Out’: Tracee Ellis Ross Hides Her Natural Hair Under Bold New Look, Leaving Fans Stunned as Critics Zoom In for Close-Up

Tracee Ellis Ross just broke the internet again, stepping into her latest role with a few looks so fabulous that social media went into a full meltdown.

Her debut as Nina in the upcoming HBO Max sequel, “The Family McMullen,” has given her Instagram followers a version of Ross they weren’t ready for, but are so glad she is here.

To introduce the new character, Ross shared a carousel of images to go along with her hot new look, and fans can’t stop staring.

Tracee Ellis Ross reveals a shocking new look ahead of her upcoming movie role. (Photo: @Traceeellisross/Instagram)

The “Girlfriends” star looked stunning, covering her signature black hair to rock a sleek blond bob paired with a cheetah-print dress that hugged every curve just right. In other images, she switched into a black suit jacket, followed by a shot of Ross in a red top during a scene with her co-star Ed Burns. One clip showed her in the makeup chair pulling off her wig to reveal perfectly braided cornrows rolling straight back, a moment that blended humor, craft, and pure Tracee Ellis Ross energy.

Her caption reflected her excitement, sharing how surreal it felt to join a story she adored in her 20s and expressing gratitude for the cast and creative team behind the new project. She stated, “I had the most amazing time being a part of this story and working with this cast and crew!”

Many of her 11.5 million followers wasted no time responding.

“That’s Foxy Cleopatra and that’s a whole Lotta woman,” one person wrote as her comment section exploded.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross’s new look has fans doing a double-take after she revealed her upcoming new role. (Photos: traceeellisross/Instagram)

Another fan cheered, “Ohhhh auntieeee the body is ART,” while a third added, “There isn’t a single look you can’t pull off.

Ross’ blond bob wig had fans praising her for trying out a new color. “My sentiments exactly! Saying to myself, ooh Tracee finna have some fun! I’ll be watching,” said one person. In contrast, one individual said, “I disagree. It washes her out imo.”

Someone else promised full support with, “I will be watching with the same wig on you better believe.”

And one stunned commenter summed up the collective disbelief by saying, “The fact she is not wifed up is beyond me.”

The attention around whether or not Ross will get married intersects with a broader conversation she’s been confronting for years.

A five-year-old comment from Oprah Winfrey recently resurfaced, reigniting debate about how single women — especially successful Black women — are portrayed in the public eye. Winfrey, who has also never married, once referred to Ross as the “poster child for singledom,” a title Ross addresses directly in her Roku travel series, “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross.”

In one episode, she admits the label never felt right to her, explaining that she wants to be known for fully inhabiting her life, not for being an example of something she never asked to represent.

Their original conversation took place during Winfrey’s Visionaries interview tour, where Ross described herself as “choicefully single,” emphasizing the difference between settling into a circumstance and mindfully shaping one.

She shared that the life she has built — rich with travel, work, adventure, and self-understanding — reflects intention, not absence.

That theme carries into her professional world as well.

Alongside her acting career, Ross has carved out a powerful identity as the founder and CEO of Pattern Beauty, a company she built with strategy, patience, and firm creative control. She has spoken openly about structuring the business with partners rather than self-funding, allowing her to maintain majority ownership while scaling the brand. Pattern’s success reflects nearly a decade of research and planning, making it a defining accomplishment rather than a celebrity side venture.

Actress. Businesswoman. Certified hottie. Tracee Ellis Ross is easily one of Hollywood’s most beautiful women — and somehow still one of its most eligible bachelorettes. Posts like this only leave fans scratching their heads.