‘I’m Tired of It and It’s Heartbreaking’: Cardi B Defends Rap Legend Lil’ Kim Against Cyber Bullies

Cardi B made time to step up and defend rap veteran Lil’ Kim after fans trolled the music video for Kim’s latest single, “Big Santa Papi.”

Last week, the holiday song was released as part of the Nick Cannon-led film, “Miracles Across 125th Street,” which Kim also starred in. The song received harsh comments about the Queen Bee.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: Cardi B (L) and Lil Kim attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

In response to a fan about the “weird hate bandwagon for Lil’ Kim,” Cardi said she’s tired of fans painting the rap veteran in a negative light.

A gift from me to you: @LilKim as Zsa Zsa Hottest The Fashion Goddess dropping holiday 🔥 on "Big Santa Papi" in 'Miracles Across 125th Street' 🎁 #NaughtyOrNice pic.twitter.com/w3uHvsytSv — VH1 (@VH1) December 21, 2021

“I’m tired of it, and it’s heartbreaking. She’s is so sweet, supportive, a REAL F—-N’ LEGEND,” Cardi tweeted, before referring to a track from Kim’s 1996 “Hard Core” track, “F–k You.”

“I remember when I used to beef with b—–s and I used to put on my MySpace song, ‘F–k You!’ I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about s–t,” the 29-year-old added.

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

Soon afterward, many began to criticize the “Bodak Yellow” rapper by suggesting if she cared for Kim so much, she would have collaborated with her on a song by now.

“What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? Before [I’m an] artist, I am a woman with feelings, and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on,” Cardi explained. When I collab with her, [its] going to be at the right time and the right song. I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!”

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

Later, Cardi retweeted an interview clip from a Lil’ Kim fan page, where she previously mentioned doing a song with Kim at the “right time.”

Cardi tweeted, “BEEN SAYING THIS. THANK YOU. I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews. Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible. It don’t take away from her greatest.”

BEEN SAYING THIS .THANK YOU.I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews.Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest https://t.co/gFW743fkFd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

Cardi B is no stranger to being ridiculed on social media. But she’s also never backed down from defending her music or her family.

In 2019, Cardi clapped back at trolls who brought her husband Offset’s past infidelities. Earlier this year, she clapped back at conservatives and government officials who criticized her Grammy-nominated song “WAP.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Mmm…’: T-Boz Claims She was Hacked After Receiving Backlash Over a Comment About Nicki Minaj on a Cardi B Video, Fans Call ‘Cap’

‘One Thing That Stands Out Is Leadership’| Three-Star QB Cole Pennington Follows His Dad Chad’s NFL Footsteps & Signs With Marshall

Hip-Hop Veteran Ja Rule Gifting His Children NFTs for Christmas to Set Them Up to Make Future Investments