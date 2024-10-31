‘Very Inappropriate!’: The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy Sparks Outrage After Proudly Posting 8-Year-Old Daughter In Shocking Bikini Costume

“Breakfast Club” host and popular hip-hop influencer DJ Envy is facing backlash from his followers after posting a pre-Halloween family video.

Envy, his wife Gia Casey, and their six children — Madison, 23; Logan, 21; London, 11; Jaxson, 10; Brooklyn, 8; and Peyton, almost 3 — celebrated Halloween Eve by recreating Lil Kim’s 1996 “Crush on You” video. Eight-year-old Brooklyn starred as Lil’ Kim, while Jaxson played the role of Lil Cease, big sister London portrayed Aaliyah, and Envy himself appeared as Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell at the start.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: DJ Envy attends the All Black Affair Hosted By Nas at Metropolitan Nightclub on July 7, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The Breakfast Club co-host shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Halloween Eve!!! Presenting [drumroll] ‘Crush On You’ The Casey Crew Edition! Enjoy!!! Shout out to @lilkimthequeenbee.”

“Stay tuned for another treat tomorrow. #ACaseyCrewHalloween #TheCaseyCrew #Halloween2024,” he added.

The video opened with him FaceTiming Lil’ Kim, showing her his daughter in full costume.

Brooklyn wore a red fur coat, red wig and sunglasses, and a red cut-out monokini bathing suit. The Casey Crew then reenacted Lil Kim’s classic music video.

The video did a great job of capturing the vibe of the original and many took note.

When Envy, whose real name is Raashaun Casey, posted the video and conversation on Instagram, Cardi B commented, “She took the assignment very serious. SHE ATE THAT!!!” while Lil Scrappy added, “The baby got best actor inna film she did that @djenvy.”

However, not everyone was impressed. Not only did Brooklyn’s outfit come into question, but also the decision to have the young girl lip sync to such provocative and sexually charged lyrics.

One person commented, “I personally don’t think this was the best idea for a Halloween theme for her age. but Ok.”

Another wrote, “Absolutely NOT!! Very inappropriate,” while a third person said, “I tried to like it but I couldn’t stop cringing! The fact she has on less clothes than her mother and is reciting sexually insinuating lines—I can’t.”

Fans have bashed DJ Envy for allowing his young daughter to play Lil’ Kim in Halloween cover video of “Crush On You.” @djenvy/Instagram

The comments section was quickly flooded with critics.

One person wrote, “I mean who really thought this was ok???”

Another commenter shared, “I’m sorry but this is not age appropriate like damn at least could have made the outfits more child appropriate.”

Someone else summed it up with, “Having your own daughter do a risqué Lil Kim impersonation is nasty work,” while others simply said the third grader appeared “too grown.”

Despite the public backlash, neither Envy nor other family members have responded.