‘Woke Up Choosing Violence’: 50 Cent Takes a Jab at Lil Kim After Comparing Her to This, Lil Kim and Her Boo Hit Below the Belt

50 Cent apparently woke up on the petty side of bed on Wednesday, Oct. 13, after uploading a comparison TikTok video that featured Lil Kim and a leprechaun.

In the reposted clip, the match-up included the “Crush on You” rapper’s dance moves during her September performance at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and a scene from the 1993 film “Leprechaun.” The horror-comedy featured an evil leprechaun going on a killing spree while searching for his pot of gold.



50 Cent may have reignited his feud with Lil Kim after uploading a TikTok comparing the rapper’s moves to a leprechaun from the horror film franchise “Leprechaun.” Photo:@50cent/Instagram

The reason behind the duo’s comparison was that many felt Lil Kim’s moves resemble the film’s character. Along with the now-deleted video, 50 Cent shared the caption, “I’m sorry, I know it’s early, but I don’t know why shit like this is funny to me. LOL.”

Fans chimed in as well.

“They been beefing for years chile.”

“Kim lives in his mind rent f–king FREEEE you hear me.”

“Woke up choosing violence this morning I see. Her husband gon cuss you out .”

(L-R): Lil Kim and leprechaun/Photo: 50cent/Instagram

And fans were right. The rapper and her husband Jeremy “Mr. Papers” Neil responded to 50 Cent’s jab.

The mother of one wrote,”Ur so Obsessed wit me this is getting creepy. Yarnnnn this one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit u but corny booooo!!!! U fallin off Im too bad and too fly in this video u reachin now but we all kno whyyyyyyyy. Can we say Obsessed with Kimmy much!”

She added, while stating if he plans on making future posts involving her, he can come directly to her to get “exclusive” footage. “Lmbo keep em coming boo boo only lets me kno I’m on ur brain 24/7 I Love it! Dm me next time I’ll send you exclusives cause you mad late…”

“#Get OFF My P–y Curtis P.s. why do I feel like I’m in a lesbian quarrel didn’t know I had a girlfriend named Curtis awwwwwwww somebody crushin hard we’ll get thru thus babes.”

Lil Kim’s man Mr. Papers pokes fun at 50 Cent. @mr_papers/ Instagram

Mr. Papers poked fun at 50 by posting a clip on Instagram from 50’s film “Things Fall Apart” where he lost a significant amount of weight to play a cancer patient.

“Now this sh*t is funny old man @50cent,” Mr. Papers wrote.

