‘Ya Mind Lacks Comprehension’: Cardi B Claps Back at Conservatives Comparing ‘WAP’ Lyrics to Discontinuation of Racially Insensitive Dr. Seuss Books

Rapper Cardi B is still checking critics for taking aim at her raunchy summer hit record “WAP.”

The New York native clapped back at conservatives on March 15 who attempted to compare the record to the recent discontinuation of Dr. Seuss book portraying racially insensitive content. Comedian Tim Young tweeted, “The lyrics to ‘Wet A– P—y’ are more welcome in schools than Dr. Seuss books … just let that sink in for a minute.”

Cardi B (left) and Megan Thee Stallion (right) in the “WAP” video. (Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram)

Cardi B responded by stating, “When has a school made kids read the lyrics to wap? I get it wap might be a lil vulgar but stop comparing a sensual song to books that has RACIST content! How can ya not tell the difference?I see that common sense aint that common.”

On March 3 Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced six of the author’s books — “The Cat’s Quizzer,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” and “Scrambled Eggs Super!” — would no longer be published.

The statement read in part:

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

In defense of the song, Cardi B argued that contrasting vulgar language in a song and the (self-) banning of books depicting racist content is an apples and oranges comparison.

By the way Dr Seuss publishing company made the decisions to remove those books on their own .Black people are not the one telling these companies to do things that they think Is “progressive” black only ask for equal justice . https://t.co/F34fphVBIb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021

Conservatives been making viral tweets comparing WAP to the banning of some of Dr Seuss books as if there’s any correlations between the two ….Well I can DEFINITELY tell some of ya ONLY read dr Seuss books 🙄 cause ya mind lacks comprehension. https://t.co/F34fphVBIb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021

Some of her fans agreed.

“You don’t have to like the song, but people need to stop comparing songs about consensual acts with racism. I just —”

“Ppl really be reaching”

But others felt both the record and the discontinued books are problematic.

“DrSeuss can be trash and so can wap. Not similar genres but both are flawed and in poor taste.”

“Conservatives have a point”

Admittedly, even the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has said that her 2-year-old daughter Kulture is not allowed to listen to the song because it is not appropriate for children. But even with all the criticism aimed at the song’s explicit and hyper-sexual lyrics, it still made history by racking up more than 93 million streams in its first week of release.