‘Leave My Manager Alone’: Lil’ Kim Reveals Nick Cannon Is Her New Manager Amid Reports Host’s Daytime Show Is Underperforming

Lil Kim is under new management!

The New York rapper has been in the music industry since the mid-’90s and has gone on to become a top-charting artist, fashion trend setter and has even dabbled in movies.

Lil Kim (L) reveals that Nick Cannon (R) is her new manager. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano, John Lamparski/Getty Images

However, at 47 years old, Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, has a lot more in store for her fans. So much that she’s bringing in some reinforcement by the name of Nick Cannon.

During a recent appearance on Complex’s interview series “Hiking with Rappers,” the “Crush on You” emcee revealed a number of details to host King Keraun, including that “she never hiked a day” in her life and honestly doesn’t like it. Elsewhere, Kim dropped the deets on the long-time television host helping her make some decisions regarding her career, including getting back into acting.

“I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon,” she explained. “Nick Cannon, people don’t even know, like he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years. … And we just shot a movie called ‘Miracle Across 125th Street.’ I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies.”

The next chapter of the “Magic Stick” rapper’s legacy may include a lot more acting, telling host Keraun, “Nick is convincing me,” before adding, “You know he’s my manager?” Keraun responded by referencing Cannon’s several recently born children saying, “I did not know that. … Your manager has, like, 20 kids!” However, the rapper was quick to defend her management, stating, “Leave my manager alone!”

News of Cannon’s new position comes on the heels of reports claiming that the former child actor’s self-titled talk show didn’t do as well as expected. After debuting on Sept. 27, Cannon’s show only garnered 400,000 viewers placing it at the bottom of the talk show heap, ShowBiz 411 reported.

The numbers have subsequently shut down rumors that Cannon’s show was set to replace Wendy Williams‘ show. Williams is currently out while dealing with severe medical issues. Her show has been on air for several years, but still only pulls in 600,000 viewers, proving that hosting a daytime television talk show is not an easy task.