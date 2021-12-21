‘May the Best Man Win’: Reginae Carter Reveals Her Desire to Go on a Baecation and Confirms She’s Single, Deyjah Harris Offers to Set Actress Up on Dates

Reginae Carter might be looking for a new boo.

The 23-year-old has been in the singles club for at least some months now, but it looks like she’s ready to cancel her membership. She took to Twitter on Monday morning and wrote about wanting to go on vacation with somebody special, but what’s stopping her from doing so is that she doesn’t have someone yet.

(L-R) Deyjah Harris and Reginae Carter.Photo:@princess_of_da_south @colormenae/Instagram

She wrote, “I Really want to go on a baecation but I need a bae first.” Under the tweet, she has several suitors attempting to win her heart over. However, it appears she didn’t show anyone any attention except for her friend Deyjah Harris, who is the daughter of rapper T.I. T.I’s family has been close to Carter’s for years.

Harris responded to Carter with a few suggestions on what she can do to find her next man. She said, “just keep going with zonnique and them for rn until you find one…..” She continued on, joking about putting Carter on a dating show. She said, “ooouuu you know what imma do? i’m gonna set you up a reality tv show like flavor flav… that would be fun/funny af may the best man win.”

just keep going with zonnique and them for rn until you find one….. ooouuu you know what imma do? i’m gonna set you up a reality tv show like flavor flav… that would be fun/funny af😭 may the best man win. https://t.co/L0CXR55WT8 — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) December 20, 2021

Interestingly enough, Carter claims that Harris wasn’t the first person to come up with this idea. “You know what’s funny???? I was offered to do a show like this it would be a complete joke,” she wrote back to 20-year-old Harris.

You know what’s funny???? I was offered to do a show like this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it would be a complete joke 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NJpuFKUcgV — Love me (@reginae_carter1) December 20, 2021

The last person Carter was with was Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci. The two became a couple in 2018 and broke up in 2019 when Lucci attended a pool party where several women performed sex acts on each other. They later reconciled and got back together in the latter part of 2020, but things quickly shifted when Lucci was arrested in connection with an Atlanta shooting in December that left a man dead.

He was out of jail on bond by February, but in May he surrendered himself on racketeering charges. Now he awaits his trial, which is supposed to take place in May of 2022.

It is not clear when or why Carter and Lucci broke up. She stood by his side when he initially got arrested and even updated his fans on the case, but by August, she confirmed that she was single again.

