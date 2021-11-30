Porsha Williams Reveals Why Writing ‘The Pursuit of Porsha’ Felt Like The ‘Longest Therapy Session Ever’

Nearly a decade ago, Bravo viewers fell in love with the sassy, independent, and outspoken Porsha Williams on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Since then, the former “Dish Nation” host has evolved as a mother, entrepreneur and activist, but her testimony goes much deeper than you think. She also owns several businesses, including her luxurious sheet line, Pampered by Porsha and Go Naked Hair, a line of virgin hair and wigs.

ABS spoke with Williams about her evolution since joining the “RHOA” franchise and her new memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose.” In the book’s introduction, she writes, “This book is a small piece of my blessing-filled life.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Porsha Williams celebrates her memoir release, The Pursuit of Porsha, and her TV show premiere, Porsha’s Family Matters at the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Porsha said the phrase sums up where her journey began and how far she’s going.

“A blessing-filled life is you being fully self-aware and able to love yourself through your flaws, past your flaws. I’ve really honestly got to that place,” said the 40-year-old. “I’m not perfect. I’m still a work in progress. But I love my journey and I appreciate all the highs and the lows and being able to sit and write a book like ‘The Pursuit of Porsha.’ It really was therapeutic.”

The Atlanta native added, “It honestly was like the longest therapy session ever.“

“The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose” will detail Porsha’s life, including her rocky marriage with former NFL player Kordell Stewart, who also appeared on “RHOA.” According to the book, the couple endured infidelity and a miscarriage before Williams received notice about their divorce via Twitter in 2013. Porsha hopes many can learn from her experience on camera just as much as her experiences off camera.

“Now that’s where the book comes into play because the book gives you [my] perspective and my mentality off camera,” Porsha said. “So the same way you saw me going through the divorce and rebuilding, [“The Pursuit of Porsha”] still gives you that look behind the lens of what I was dealing with when the cameras were turned off, which I really was struggling. Even though I was becoming very well known, I was struggling financially to rebuild.”

Porsha described “RHOA,” as “a high-profile sorority that can be a little bit cutthroat at times.” She hopes fans will continue to follow her inspiring journey and “get to know another side of me as well.”

“When all else fails, I just leave my heart on stage and I just move with love. And that’s what I did and that’s what earned me my spot. And that’s what’s kept me there for 10 years,” Porsha said. “…Being so transparent on the reality show, it’s led me to a place of bravery to be able to talk about a lot of the harder things that I’ve been through in my life to try to help someone else through their rough times as well.”

Despite announcing her “RHOA” departure in September, Porsha said she’s “grateful” for Bravo’s continued support over the years.

“I will forever be grateful to our production team and Andy [Cohen] and Bravo for believing in a little black girl from Decatur’s story and believing that it is something that the world needed to see and follow,” she said.

“The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose” is available online and everywhere books are sold.

