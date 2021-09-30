‘Just Cancel the Whole Damn Show’: Porsha Williams Announces She’s Leaving ‘RHOA,’ Fans are Upset

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” just became a little smaller after Porsha Williams announced on Thursday, Sept. 30, that she is leaving the franchise after 10 seasons.

This news comes days after her former co-star Cynthia Bailey revealed she too was leaving the show.

Porsha Williams announces that she is leaving “RHOA” and her fans are demanding the show get canceled. Photo:@porsha4real/Instagram

Williams, who first appeared on “RHOA” in 2012, wrote, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.”

The 40-year-old explained although it was a “difficult decision to make” this was something she had “put a lot of thought into.” She added, “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

She continued the post by thanking everyone who has “made the past decade” a special one for her, including Bravo, the Bravo Family, Truly Original, Housewives producer Andy Cohen and her supporters. Williams wrapped up her statement by hinting she will be returning to television “very soon” — without disclosing her latest project.

Williams said while also promoting her new book scheduled to come out in November, “Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! 😘📚🎉.”

Kandi Burruss, Andy Cohen and Shamari Devoe comment under Porsha Williams announcement. Photo:@porsha4real/Instagram

Upon hearing the news, Andy Cohen as well as Williams’ former cast members, including Kandi Burruss, and Shamari Devoe, sent their well-wishes to the star. Cohen said, “What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Burruss wrote, “I was hoping you weren’t 4real leaving. Wishing you the best on all you’ve got going on! ❤️.” While Devoe stated, “❤️ ! On the to the next chapter @porsha4real ! I’m sure it will be an amazing one! 🍑 #RHOA.”

In addition to the support from her “Bravo family,” many fans called for the show’s cancellation following Williams’ departure announcement.

“They might as well cancel rhoa then its over.”

“Wow just cancel the whole damn show.”

“They might as well hang it up…. It’s over for the Atl franchise @bravotv.”

“RHOA that’s a wrap.”

“Awww well my faves are gone so it’s no point in me watching anymore.”

Williams’ recent departure news also came months after rumors began circulating about a cast shakeup within the current members of “RHOA.”