‘Whose Son Did She Rent?’: Fans Warn Phaedra Parks About Mystery Man In New Photos After Rumored Breakup with Doctor Bae

Social media was set ablaze after “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG Phaedra Parks made a splash at the Charles Oakley Foundation’s Black Tie Gala. But she was not alone.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder if the mystery man was Phaedra’s new beau, leaving them curious about what happened to the “Doctor bae” she introduced in 2023.

Phaedra Parks announces her return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” following hiatus. (Photo: Phaedraparks/Instagram.)

The event took place in Atlanta on Aug. 15, with the franchise’s peach-holding stars in attendance. While the ladies dazzled on the red carpet, the Atlanta attorney stole the spotlight with her new arm candy.

Fan account “The RHOA Talk” posted photos and a video of Phaedra and Cheick, showing her glowing while he maintained a stoic expression and him flexing his good looks in two different suits.

Their caption noted that Kone is an entrepreneur who owns both an auto company and a medical supply company. Tall, dark, and handsome, Kone made quite the impression on X users.

“She got herself a snack snack!” one fan commented. Another asked, “Who dis?”

His polished appearance led some to believe he might be wealthy.

“One thing Phaedra gone do is keep a man with a coin!” another follower said.

Phaedra attended the gala with her date, Cheick, he’s an entrepreneur who owns both an autos company and a medical supply company. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FHw8BQXxEk — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) August 17, 2024

In a video from the event, Kone is seen being styled by someone who appears to be Nene Leakes’ boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, while cheekily saying, “Ooh, I’m trouble,” a playful nod to his looks. Sioh’s presence was lost on no one in the comments section.

One person added, “Not Nene’s man tailoring his suit. Him (Nene’s man), Patricia, and Messy Simon are all in cahoots now with this guy lol.”

Oop! Looks like Nene Leakes and her boo, Nyonisela Sioh, are spending their Sunday with Simon Guobadia and his lady friend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hFSiGsOGAa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 17, 2024

Still, while some raved about his looks, not everyone bought into Kone’s charm. Some fans speculated that Phaedra might have linked up with a scammer, given his sharp style and mysterious vibe.

“He dated my friend and scammed her omgggg,” one person claimed. Another said, “This is giving me scammish vibes; again.”

The comment section was further filled with questions about Kone’s background and intentions.

“How old is he? He looks way younger than her!” one fan asked.

Others speculated he might be an actor hired to spice up Phaedra’s return to the show.

“Whose son did she rent? This reminds me of when Kenya used to hire boyfriends for a season,” joked another follower.

Bringing her ex-husband into the fold, one person said, “Where’s Apollo?” while another added, “What’s this kid got to teach Phaedra. Oh my God! Another Appallo 2.0.”

Phaedra never seems to have trouble attracting men, especially ones younger than her. But as her history with ex-husband Apollo Nida and a few others shows, keeping them out of trouble has been a challenge.

The couple married in 2009, but their marriage took a turn in 2014 when Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud. This legal setback led Phaedra to file for divorce, which was finalized in 2017.

Apollo was released from prison and had shared custody of their sons, Ayden and Dylan, with the lawyer, but in March 2024 he was arrested and charged with family violence battery in Georgia over an alleged altercation with his current wife, Sherien Almufti, Page Six reported. It is unclear if that arrest impacted his custody arrangement.

Phaedra’s pattern of involvement with men facing legal issues didn’t end with Apollo. In 2016, she was linked to Tim Norman, a star of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”

Their relationship ended abruptly when Norman was arrested in connection with a murder-for-hire plot targeting his nephew. The severity of the charges reportedly prompted Phaedra to distance herself, leading to their breakup.

Following this, Phaedra had a brief relationship with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone, which lasted only a few months.

She later entered a relationship with actor Medina Islam, a partnership that was featured on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” The relationship dissolved in 2020, with Islam seeking more intimacy than Phaedra was willing to offer. They, too, broke up.

Phaedra’s romantic life became a topic of discussion again when she joined “Married to Medicine” in season 10. During this time, she mentioned dating a physician, a relationship she spoke about at Bravocon in 2022.

On the show, she described the relationship as having lasted over a year, noting that the doctor was from another country, adding an “interesting” element to their dynamic.

“? Pump the brakes where is the pediatric cardiologist?” asked one person online.

However, details about this doctor remain scarce, other than the possible nickname “Mr. O,” and even Phaedra’s cast mate Dr. Heavenly Kimes expressed skepticism.

Fans zoom in on Phaedra Parks and her new man in photos on set with her “Married to Medicine” cast members. (Photo: @JaysRealityBlog/Twitter)

When questioned about the doctor in an interview with Atlanta Black Star, Dr. Heavenly responded, “Chile, next question, please, ’cause I don’t, you know. Ask her about it. I ain’t finna sit up here and lie to y’all asses. I’m not finna lie, OK.”

Phaedra later hinted that there was another “doctor” in her life, according to Page Six, in October 2023.

She initially joined the “RHOA” cast in 2010, but her stint on the show ended in 2017 after she admitted to fabricating a damaging rumor about cast mates Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

The accusation, which involved claims of a plot to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams, led to her departure from the show. Phaedra also joined season 1 of the show “Traitors” earlier this year.

Now, as Phaedra returns to reality TV with a new relationship, audiences are closely watching to see how her storyline will unfold.

“I love how NBC/Bravo has eased Phaedra back on our tv screens,” one fan proclaimed.