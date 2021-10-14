Ray J Is Discharged from the Hospital After Battling Pneumonia for Almost Two Weeks

Ray J reportedly is out of the hospital after a battle with non-COVID-19-related pneumonia and is back home resting.

The singer apparently only had “One Wish” and that was to recover and get out of the hospital. Now, after being in the hospital for nearly two weeks it looks as though his wish has been granted.

Ray J seen out in Manhattan on June 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Sources told TMZ that Ray J was released from the hospital last weekend and that he is no longer using an inhaler; nor is he on oxygen. On Oct. 6, Ray J spoke in a previous interview with TMZ and admitted that he was afraid about the status of his health when he first got to the hospital.

After the doctors confirmed that he had pneumonia, they thought it could have been related to the novel coronavirus, so he was placed in the COVID-19 wing with patients who’d been diagnosed with the virus. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying,” he told the outlet. Later he was given five COVID -19 tests, which all came back negative, and he was moved out of the COVID-19 wing.

It’s not clear the exact details of what is going on between him and his wife, Princess Love, but last Wednesday, which is the same day Ray J said he “thought it was over,” it was reported that he filed for divorce from her.

This is the second time Ray J has filed for divorce from Princess Love after she filed for divorce last summer, but later had it dismissed. Things seemed to be on the up and up for the couple earlier this year, and Ray J even said back in February that they were moving to Miami together with their kids Melody, 3, and Epik, 1.

While they have been living in Miami for most of the year, it looks like the fresh start did not work out. Love recently commented about her husband filing for a second time. She said that she’s “never been better” and said, “I’m just focused on working right now, and taking care of my kids.”

They’ve been married for five years.

