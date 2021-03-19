Second Time Around: Ray J and Princess Love Dismiss Their Divorce Again

It looks like Princess Love and Ray J’s relationship is on the up and up again, and the couple seem to be no longer getting a divorce.

Love originally filed for divorce last May, then dismissed the case in July. But apparently the couple hit another rough patch, because Ray J filed for divorce in September. Since then the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” couple’s episodic relationship has seen them be together one minute and not the next. Love was even pleading with the “One Wish” singer to give her another child.

Princess Love and Ray J. (Photo: @princesslove/Instagram)

Now TMZ is reporting that Love filed to dismiss the case again this year in February, and Ray J has signed off on the documents. It’s not clear how Love could dismiss a divorce petition supposedly filed by Ray J. This information comes shortly after Ray J claimed on a recent episode of “Love and Hip Hop Family Reunion” that he and Love have not slept in the same bed for the past two years. But it looks like all of that is about to change now, if it already hasn’t.

TMZ says Love dismissed the case in February, which is interesting, since TMZ interviewed Ray J that same month and he said that he and his wife were moving to Miami. He said, “We’re in a good place right now. We’re in Miami. We’re going to move down to Miami. I don’t think we are coming back to L.A. anytime soon.”

When asked about his marriage, he revealed that he and Love were working on it. “Well, we are together. Are we back together? Well, I think that’s a journey that we have to take. But I think we are together, and I think we love being together. Now it’s just figuring out how do we keep it consistent and how do we enjoy life together and be good together. Because I think we’re meant to be together.”

Love and Ray J share a daughter and a son and have been married for almost six years.