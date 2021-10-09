‘Never Been Better’: Princess Love Seemingly Unbothered Following News That Ray J Filed for Divorce

Princess Love seems unbothered following this week’s news that her husband, Ray J, has filed divorce from her for a second time.

Two days after the news, TMZ spotted Princess Love leaving Los Angeles International Airport. The “Love and Hip Hop” reality star says she’s “never been better” when asked how she was holding up. As for her husband, who has been in the hospital battling non-COVID related pneumonia, she said, “he’s great.” Love further explained his health status, saying that “he’s alive and well.”

Princess Love has reacted to news that Ray J filed for divorce a second time. (Photo: @princesslove/Instagram)

This is not the troubled couple’s first time beginning the journey to end their marriage. Last year Love filed for divorce in May, but she subsequently withdrew the petition and the two rekindled their love until the “One Wish” singer filed for divorce from her in September. In February, the two seemed to be giving their marriage another fighting chance after dismissing the second divorce filing.

That same month, Ray J told TMZ that he, Love, and their children were all moving to Miami. Given their break up to make up history, there’s always the possibility that these two will find a way to reconcile. However, according to Love, she’s got her mind on other things right now. “I’m just focused on working right now, and taking care of my kids,” she told TMZ.

There were clues that the reality stars’ marriage was on shaky grounds again when Ray J, who’s had his Instagram scraped of all photos for quite some time now, randomly updated his profile to read, “separated and single” last month.

Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, told People that the pneumonia Ray J has is “not the contagious kind.” Weintraub also relayed a statement from Ray J to his fans: “I appreciate all the love and support from everybody. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon.”

Love and Ray J have two children together, Melody Norwood, 3, and 1-year-old Epik Norwood.