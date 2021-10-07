‘I Thought He Was In the Damn Hospital’: Ray J Reportedly Files for Divorce from Princess Love Following Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J and Princess Love are allegedly back in the “…or for worse” territory of marriage based on reports that the unhappy couple could be headed for divorce court yet again.

The Raycon founder previously filed for divorce from Princess in September 2020, months after she filed in May of the same year, and it appears as if their second attempt at reconciliation has only led to their third attempt at divorce.

Ray J Norwood, Princess Love and their daughter Melody Love @princesslove/Instagram

Ray J’s reasoning for seeking the split in 2020 was unclear, but he expressed that it was “the best thing to do” so that “everybody is happy” at the time. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life,” he said. “You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

According to TMZ, Ray J filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, while he is still currently “struggling” to recover from pneumonia. The “Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood” star has been hospitalized since Oct. 2, and was initially placed in the hospital’s COVID-19 wing for two days before being removed, after multiple negative test results. He’s currently still struggling with breathing and talking and receiving oxygen assistance.

Fans seem to be over the will-they-won’t-they divorce drama that has followed the pair for the past year and aired out their annoyances on social media.

“They done did this 40 times we don’t care lmfao”

“The courts bout sick of them…raise them application fees for Ray J and Princess😒”

“I thought he was in the damn hospital”

“The saga continues give them till Halloween they back on”

Although he didn’t address his divorce with reporters, Ray J did provide an update on his health, telling the website that “when he wakes up at 6 AM he feels like he could go home, but by 6:30 things deteriorate and he fears the worst.”

Ray J and Princess Love share two children, 3-year-old Melody Love and 1-year-old Epik Ray Norwood.