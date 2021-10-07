‘Good for Her’: Kenya Moore Responds to Porsha Williams’ Departure from ‘RHOA’ and Marlo Hampton Possibly Receiving a Peach

Kenya Moore opened up about her former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Porsha Williams‘ departure from the show during a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

The former beauty queen also mentioned if Marlo Hampton will finally be receiving her peach, following years of being a friend on the show.

Kenya Moore (center) reacts to Porsha Williams (left) leaving “RHOA” and rumors surrounding Marlo Hampton (right) finally getting her peach. Photo:@thekenyamoore @porsha4real @marlohampton/Instagram

Williams announced that she was leaving the franchise last week after 10 seasons. Her departure announcement came days after Cynthia Bailey also shared she also was leaving the series. Moore first addressed Williams’ exit from the franchise by telling the news outlet on Monday, Oct.4., “I think people should do what makes them happy.”

She added, “If that makes her happy, then good for her.” As the conversation transitioned over to the cast shakeup –which included rumors of departure news and old faces like Sheree Whitfield returning to the series– Moore subtly hinted that Marlo Hampton could possibly be upgrading her position as two main spots just became vacant.

“Oh, I never say never,” she said. “I just feel like, you just never say never. I’ll leave it there. Never say never. I’m happy for her too, if that’s true.” No other official news regarding the series has been announced.

Williams revealed on Sept. 30 in a lengthy Instagram post that she was leaving “RHOA” after 10 “life-changing” years. She wrote, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with.It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Also in her departure notice, Williams claimed although her role with the franchise has ended, this wouldn’t be the last time fans will see her on television.