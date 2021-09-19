‘She’s Back’: Shereé Whitfield Seemingly Confirms Her Return to ‘RHOA’

Shereé Whitfield stirred the pot on Thursday, Sept. 16, after sharing a message surrounding her alleged “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” return.

This initial post comes amid shakeup rumors claiming that the 51-year-old would be returning to the franchise while some current cast members would be replaced. Whitfield was initially a part of “RHOA” from seasons one through four before returning as a “friend of the show” in season eight. She ultimately came back as a full-time cast member in seasons nine and 10 prior to departing from the show for a final time in 2018.

Sheree Whitfield seemingly confirms with her Instagram story that she may be returning to “RHOA.” Photo:@shereewhitfield/Instagram

In the initial Instagram Story, the mother of three wrote, “Fall is coming and the shade is high,” alongside a relieved face emoji. Although Whitfield didn’t disclose any additional information to what or whom she was referring in the upload, fans automatically assumed that she was announcing her comeback.

“Is she telling us she’s filming and will be in the next season of RHOA.”

“I hope she’s hinting at coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“She’s back.”

Sheree Whitfield shares a message surrounding her alleged return to “RHOA.” Photo:@shereewhitfield/Instagram

“This better be her way of saying she’s back for good 🔥🔥.”

“Basically she coming back to RHOA.”

Despite the allegations, Whitfield has yet to publicly address the rumors. Although the former “RHOA” has remained mum, her former co-star Kandi Burruss disclosed she would love if Whitfield returned.

Burruss said during an interview with “Housewives Nightcap” segment of “Access Hollywood” in July, “I always love Sheree. She’s always good TV to me. She’s had some very explosive moments in some of these past seasons. So, I’m here for it, honestly. If they decide that they want Sheree to come back, I’m here for it. I always considered myself to have a good relationship with Sheree. I mean, we’ve had our moments on the show where sometimes we didn’t see eye to eye. But for the most part, you know, I still see her outside of the show sometimes. We still run into each other, and I’ve got much love for Sheree.”