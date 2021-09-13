‘Some New Faces…Some Old Faces Not There’: Kenya Moore Confirms ‘RHOA’ Shakeup, and Addresses If She Will Be Returning to the Franchise

Kenya Moore brought to light some truth behind “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast shakeup rumors Kenya Moore brought to light some truth behind “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast shakeup rumors — during a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight” — along with if she plans to return to the popular franchise.

The initial rumor that has been circulating around the web for months is that some current cast members could possibly be replaced while former “RHOA” stars like Sheree Whitfield could return. The current cast includes Moore, alongside Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora.

Kenya Moore reveals during a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that there is a cast shakeup in the upcoming season of “RHOA.” Photo:@etonline/Website

Moore told the news outlet on Wednesday, Sept. 8, while revealing the cast will be filming season 14 sometime in October that there is “definitely [a] cast shake up.”

When asked to elaborate on what the shakeup entails, Moore discreetly said, ” [There are] some new faces… and some old faces not there.” The 50-year-old, who was incredibly tight-lipped about the new changes on “RHOA,” added, while laughing, “We’ll see,” in regards to her return on the hit Bravo series.

Also during the interview, Moore disclosed who she would like to see come back in the cast. She said, “I love the oldies but goodies, I love the ‘OGs’ as they call them.” When the conversation transitioned to Moore’s reunion with Phaedra Parks during Gregg Leakes’ memorial celebration, the mother of one adamantly noted that the lawyer would be a good addition to “RHOA” because she was a fan favorite.

“The fans love Phaedra. I don’t think it would be a bad idea to have her back. I think it would be very interesting.”

Parks, who was initially fired from the show, last appeared on “RHOA” on season 9 following the revelation that she was the main culprit behind the “sex dungeon” rumors of her former co-star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. The initial allegations were that Burruss and Tucker wanted to drug and sexually take advantage of Porsha Williams in a dungeon. The Xscape singer ultimately denied those claims.

The former beauty queen said while claiming she doesn’t have additional details to the shakeup changes, “You never want to be in a situation where you are fighting with someone all the time or who is your enemy. So if an enemy is not there then probably I would be happy for that.”

Moore, alongside her co-stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey, are the only castmates that have addressed the shakeup allegations.