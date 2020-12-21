‘Ace for the Win’: Kandi Burruss Shares Family’s Christmas Photos Featuring Her and Todd’s Kids

Kandi Burruss shared photos of her and her husband Todd Tucker’s children for Christmas.

“It’s a family affair! Happy Holidays!” the “RHOA” star captioned the first photo she shared of her family sat in front of the Christmas tree.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s children take Christmas photos together. @kandi/Instagram via photographer Will Sterling

In the picture, Burruss, 44, her daughters Riley and Blaze, and Tucker’s daughter Kayla, wore assorted dresses with glitter and gold details while Tucker and Ace opted for classic black tuxes with a black bowtie.

The “RHOA” star’s co-stars praised the family in the comments section.

Porsha Williams commented, “Beautiful❤️Frame this for sure.”

“Stunning i tell u!! Beautiful family,” Kenya Moore wrote.

Shamea Morton said, “This is beautiful😍😍😍.”

“Ya’ll shining✨,” Drew Sidora told the family.

Cynthia Bailey added, “Love this picture! Come on sparkle ✨✨.”

The whole family looked stunning, although many fans were focused on Ace in his sleek outfit.

“Ace for the win. Y’all look so good 😍,” one fan commented.

Another said, “It’s Ace for me” before adding, “Everyone looks great ❤️.”

“Omg look at ACE!! 😍 😍❤️!!!” one person added.

The 4-year-old also posted a solo picture on his Instagram account managed by his parents.

Ace Tucker posing in Christmas photos. @acetucker/Instagram via photographer Will Sterling

Ace adjusted his bowtie and flashed a huge smile.

“They call me Bond… Ace Bond,” he captioned the photo.

Burruss commented, “The most handsome little boy in the whole wide world.

The praise for the 4-year-old comes days after the Xscape singer shared a video of him in his trailer of his first movie titled “Favorite Son.”

“My baby boy is officially an actor!” she captioned the clip.

Burruss later posted a few more holiday photos. One picture featured just her with her and Tucker’s children.

“My reasons why I work so hard!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the post.

In another photo she posed with Tucker and poked her leg out of the high slit of her gown.

“‘On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me’….. He gave me everything my heart desired! 🎼🎼’” the “RHOA” star wrote.