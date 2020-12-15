‘She Needs to Humble Herself’: Drew Sidora Throws Shots at Kenya Moore for Calling Her a ‘Stray’ After Sidora’s ‘RHOA’ Debut, Fans Applaud Her

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie Drew Sidora clapped back at her co-star Kenya Moore on Dec. 13 after the former beauty queen compared Sidora to a lost animal following her debut on the hit Bravo series.

While attending a wine tasting at Cynthia Bailey‘s house — an event that included cast mates Marlo Hampton and Latoya Ali — Moore expressed during a confessional how “underwhelmed” she felt when meeting Sidora.

Drew Sidora (left), Kenya Moore (right). (Photos: @drewsidora/Instagram, @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

“Oh, Cynthia where do you get all of these strays from, honey? I mean what do you do? Do you just visit the local pound?” She also added that the reality star’s husband in attendance, entrepreneur Ralph David Pittman, was “cute.”

The insult didn’t sit well with Sidora as she took to Instagram to throw shade at Moore’s current situation. Moore’s marriage to New York restaurateur Marc Daly is on the rocks.

She wrote, “The definition of stray: not in the right place; separated from a target. My family is all together under the roof. Girl you good? #rhoa.” Many fans commended the actress for her clever comeback.

Drew Sidora. @drewsidora/Instagram

“I couldn’t believe she said stray!!! Get her Drew!!!”

“I can’t believe Kenya with all the messy mess with her relationship out of the gate, she needs to humble herself.”

“We stan Drew! She’s here to stay and not to stray.”

“Yasssss hunny come through with the read!!”

As most people applauded the newcomer for making a memorable impression, others brought up Sidora’s marital woes. One commented on how she had the right to question her husband after he disappeared for three days without informing her.

“Your husband leaves your home for three days and refuses to tell you where he went, I don’t want to say that cheating is going on but…….Something is up and u have every right to question him😣😥.”

An Instagram user offered a prayer to the mother of three to help her tackle the crisis. “Chile, your husband, is a piece of work good lord! Won’t let you get a word on leaving for days and have the audacity to say it don’t matter where he was. Yes tf it do!! You’re his wife, not some chick he dating 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️, praying for you queen. I know he takes a lot of patience!”

The pair, who celebrated their sixth anniversary with a romantic dinner, butted heads when Pittman asked Sidora’s opinion on what was or wasn’t working in their union. The “Step Up” actress openly discussed how “transparency” was missing in their marriage following his disappearance. She then questioned her husband about where he went and why he felt it was appropriate not to tell her, given the extent of time he was gone.

“When you go for a trip, do you feel like it’s important to tell your wife that you’re leaving, A?” she asked. “And B, that you’re going for days and where you were? Because you left the other day, and I still don’t know where you were.”

Pittman later admitted he went to Tampa for no particular reason other than to clear his head following a heated argument with Sidora. The entrepreneur also added that although he was gone, he made sure he responded to Sidora’s text.

Pittman and Sidora initially met during the actress’s press tour for her role in the TLC biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” and six months later they got married.