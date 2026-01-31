‘Chileee Somebody Lying’: Atlanta Doctor Blasts ‘RHOA’ Shamea Morton’s Lawusit Over Damaging Chemical Peel. Fans Claim the Details Don’t Add Up

What started as a beauty treatment has led Shamea Morton to sue an Atlanta doctor who is not going down without a fight.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she’s still dealing with painful fallout from a chemical peel performed weeks ago and has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit holding the doctor responsible. The physician, however, is pushing back and is now asking the court to dismiss the case entirely.

Shamea Morton from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta doctor who performed a chemical peel on her last year. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

‘Porsha Loves Throwing Shamea Under the Bus’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Are In an Uproar After Porsha Williams Hints That Shamea Morton Set Her Up with Fiancé Simon Guobadia

On Dec. 19, 2025, two months after Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi’s filing, Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris is now speaking out and denies any wrongdoing that may have taken place when Morton came to her for a chemical peel.

Morton claims she endured permanent damage from the treatment, which Harris says is the fault of someone else, not her.

US Weekly reports Harris shot down Morton’s claims that she wasn’t in the room and said she was present and supervising the nurse. During the procedure, Harris recalled Morton expressing discomfort and said she applied neutralizing spray on her back. She also claims that Morton did have an unexpected reaction to the peel, but says that it doesn’t make her liable for the permanent burns that she sustained.

Morton’s filing detailed how the March 2024 treatment left her with “extensive permanent scarring” due to her fungal skin condition called tinea versicolor.

She says because of the condition Harris should not have moved forward with the treatment and should have “been referred to a trained and qualified dermatologist” instead.

Morton’s complaint paints a different picture from Harris’ story and notes that Pretty Faces Atlanta employee Lauren M. Davis “applied double the amount of the chemical peel recommended by the manufacturer, resulting in second-degree chemical burns, blistering and permanent scarring.”

Morton said the pain made her emotional, which is when Harris finally entered the room. She initially told Morton she was “being dramatic” until she saw Morton’s tears, and that is when the doctor “applied an unknown solution from a spray bottle” to her back.

Morton, who has a deep skin tone, say the manufacturer of the peel “warns that individuals with dark skin have the highest risk of developing skin discoloration.” However she claims there wasn’t any documentation that shows she “understood the increased risks for darker skin patients, especially African Americans, with this type of chemical peel.”

She provided a photo of her back, which showed discoloration and peeling.

One fan reacting to the story on X wrote, “I mean admitting she had a reaction don’t help the cast at all to be thrown out.”

On The Jasmine Brand’s page, another person siding with Morton said, “Well, somebody did it. This is gross negligence.”

Someone else held Morton accountable, saying “I mean you getting a chemical peel on your skin you have to assume or taking consideration that it’s going to burn.”

Others questioned the procedure altogether, like this fourth person who said, “Oooo chileee somebody lying…and BAD why you getting a chemical peel on your back anyway sista?”

Harris appears to be a popular doctor in Atlanta, as her Pretty Faces Atlanta’s business page has over 53,000 followers.

Other celebrities have come to her establishment for treatment, including Tamar Braxton, “A Different World” star Jasmine Guy, and “Love and Hip Hop” cast member Shekinah Anderson.

She has also been friends with “RHOA” star Kandi Burruss for over 20 years and has apparently treated Morton, along with Burruss and her daughter Riley Burruss, back in 2023.

Morton demands an unspecified amount of damages in her suit.