‘Girl I Thought You Were Riley’: Singer Kandi Burruss Looks Unrecognizable After Sharing New Video That Leaves Viewers Stunned

For a woman who just divorced her husband of 12 years, Kandi Burruss has been killing it with her photo shoots and striking fashion looks.

She recently stunned in an off-shoulder dress with a fur neckline when she attended the King of Bingos party this month. Burruss looked fire in the red leather gown she wore at her I Do I Did I’m Done show, and she also had people drooling over the mini black dress she wore with the chest cutout at Mona Scott-Young’s MPowered event.

Kandi Burruss posts video looking unrecognizable on Mother’s Day, and fans try to pinpoint what the difference is. (Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Now the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is turning heads once again after posting herself on Mother’s Day.

In the Sunday, May 10 video, which she only shared on TikTok, the Xscape member was filmed sitting pretty after getting glammed up for her group’s show at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

The video zooms away from Burruss as she sits with her arms crossed, wearing shimmery eyeshadow and popping red lipstick. Her hair was super long and beautifully curled, but fans couldn’t help but notice something different about her look.

@kandi I had a show last night & getting ready for another show today at #thefoxtheater in Atlanta! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s out there! My babies are at work with me today. #xscape ♬ original sound – kandi

One person who thought she looked more youthful said, “Kandi is aging backwards !!! looking 28-30.”

Someone else who had similar thoughts actually got her confused with her elder daughter, Riley Burruss.

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“Girl I thought you were Riley, whoever did your makeup and hair they’re a keeper. You look 20 years younger,” they said.

Others claimed the filter she used on the video seemed pretty strong.

One of those people who felt this way said, “Kandi this filter is a lot.”

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Someone else typed, “Whewwww the glow up after dropping dead weight.”

The “dead weight” that this fan is speaking of Burruss’ now ex-husband, Todd Tucker, whom she met while filming “RHOA.” He was working as the producer for the show at the time before later becoming a part of the cast when their relationship blossomed.

After blending their families and having two extra children, Ace Tucker, 10, and Blaze Tucker, 6, their chapter came to a close when they announced their split last November. There were allegations of infidelity, but Burruss has yet to confirm anything herself.

Despite that, she did open up about the stress and emotional toll that the divorce was taking on her. On Dec. 3, she shared a montage of photos on Instagram, most of which were photos of her posing with other people.

In the caption, she said those were examples of how she shows up for the ones she love even though she is “emotionally broken.”

She said, “In every pic of this video I was internally dealing with something life changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness. This is not being fake. This is just how I deal with things. I internalize and deal with it alone.”

The candid post was uploaded in the midst of Burruss preparing to perform on Broadway for “& Juliet.” She said working on the production gave her something to focus on as she dealt with issues in her personal life.

Throughout their divorce Burruss and Tucker kept things mostly cordial and even spent Christmas together with their kids.

Even though she may have dropped Tucker as her husband, one thing of his she is keeping is his last name.

She explained to Brooklyn Media in March, “Because my little kids — they’re Ace Tucker and Blaze Tucker, right? And then I got Riley Burruss. So I still want them all to feel their mama is connected to them. So, yeah, I’m keeping it.”

The 49-year-old confirmed that while she doesn’t use his name for business purposes, she doesn’t mind if someone calls her that when she’s at her kids’ school.