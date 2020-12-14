‘Noelle Looks Jus Like U’: Fans Think Cynthia Bailey Looks Like Her Daughter In Throwback Picture

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey shared a throwback picture on Thursday, Dec. 10, which fans said resembled her daughter, Noelle Robinson.

In the photo for the cover of Cosmopolitan’s Summer 1998 edition, the supermodel wore a denim one-piece swimsuit showing off her toned figure.

@cynthiabailey/Instagram

The issue was a little over a year before Bailey, 53, gave birth to her daughter on Nov. 9, 1999.

Many fans compared the “RHOA” star to Robinson, who just turned 21 years old.

“You look like your daughter so beautiful split image of her,” one fan said.

Another person commented, “Looking like Noel.”

“Wow, Cynthia Noelle looks jus like u,” a fan added.

One commenter said, “Your daughter look exactly like you, beautiful.”

Both Bailey and Robinson are well aware of the comparison of their looks.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the “RHOA” star shared two photos of her daughter rocking a high braided ponytail and wearing an orange snakeskin jumpsuit as she posed on the lawn.

“mini me!🧡,” Bailey captioned the post.

@noellerobinson #21cynt

Robinson previously posted photos of herself in black lace lingerie and captioned them, “You can keep the comparison 🖤” in reference to her mom.

The constant comparisons haven’t pitted the-mom and-daughter pair against each other, as Bailey and Robinson have often spoken about their close bond.

Cynthia Bailey (left) and Noelle Robinson (right). (Photo: @cynthiabailey10/Instagram)

In September, the supermodel shared a series of photos of her daughter and captioned the post, “Out of nowhere the other day for no specific reason, she told me she was so proud of me. Think I actually blushed.”

In the comments section, the 21-year-old wrote, “Aww I love you.”