‘They Live Separate Lives?’: Melania Trump’s Vanishing Act Has the White House on Edge as New Claims Surface About Life Behind the Scenes — and Who’s Stealing the Spotlight

Donald Trump gave Melania Trump the perfect excuse to disappear from the public when he demolished the East Wing.

Trump, 80, destroyed that portion of the White House last year to make way for his $600 million ballroom. The East Wing formerly housed the first lady and her team’s offices.

Without the extension, Melania, 56, has become hard to find, further fueling rumors that she never moved back in with Trump.

Melania (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Scrutiny over Melania’s absences is growing, and the White House has offered no explanation to quiet rumors of a marital rift.

On the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast, host Joanna Coles and author Michael Wolff argued her “very odd” disappearance is intentional.

‘Did She Run Off?’: Melania Ditches Trump Hours After Putting on a United Front, Exposing More Cracks in Their Carefully Crafted Marriage

Coles speculates that “Melania doesn’t appear to enjoy anything to do with being first lady.”

“I mean, she looks like she’s forced to turn out, and she looks utterly miserable when she’s there,” she said in a recent episode of the Daily Beast-produced podcast.

“And for someone who was a model and used to being in front of the camera, she’s remarkably reticent,” she continued.

The host projects that Melania has only adhered to 14 to 16 public appearances.

Among the recent sightings was the World Cup final alongside Trump’s kids — Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron.

Melania is likely in NYC where her side piece lives. — Jeffrey Levy 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@jeffreymlevy) August 3, 2026

Melania fled the photo opp soon afterward, leaving her husband to return to the White House alone. She also attended his 80th birthday bash on the South Lawn.

Observers also spotted Melania during Prince Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit and at the April correspondents’ dinner. But she skipped the rescheduled gala in July.

Hecklers believe Melania puts on a charade as first lady and loving wife only when obligated.

“She’s in it for the money- always has been,” read one such remark.

More speculation included, “She lives in New York city and only is with Donny when he needs a supporting actor for one of his events which has been proven.”

Critics have even gone as far as to say that at times Trump enlists a look-alike of his wife to save face.

As well as, “They live separate lives? Tell us something that we don’t know. She probably thinks he is repulsive.”

Coles wonders, “What is she doing the rest of the time? I do have questions about her because it’s very odd that she’s missing, and she is particularly elegant.”

Author Wolff has written multiple books about Trump’s presidency dating back to 2018, during his first term. He suspects that Melania’s no-show track record has become an issue for the administration.

“They don’t know what she’s going to do, and they are afraid of it,” he claims. “Even more disturbing to the White House is that this business of hers seems to make her the center of attention, which puts her kind of in direct conflict with the president of the United States, who, as we know, can’t stand anyone else being the center of attention.”

A skeptic remained unconvinced and snarked, “Dozing Donnie has a ‘new’ girlfriend half his age. That is why you don’t see Melania around anymore. She got her pay day and is done with the old dried-up fool.”

Unsubstantiated reports allege that Natalie Harper, Trump’s executive assistant, shares an overtly personal relationship with president. However, it’s Lara Trump, his son Eric’s wife, that is becoming a prominent fixture.

Some reports suggest she’s Melania’s real “fill-in” after joining his entourage during a work trip to meet China’s president Xi Jinping.