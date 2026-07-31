‘Old Dementia Ridden Boss’: Trump Gets Roasted After Another Female Staffer Jumps Ship As Revolving Door at White House Continues, Leaving It in Shambles

The White House is bidding goodbye to yet another female staffer, the latest in a string of women who have left President Donald Trump’s administration since the beginning of the year.

Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson is throwing in the towel, leaving Trump for a new job with a GOP political consulting firm.

The move comes just weeks after Jackson compared voting to ordering all-you-can-eat salad at Olive Garden.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the “Secure America Act” in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2026. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

Leavitt Announces Jackson’s Departure

“You know, I saw a tweet yesterday from Olive Garden, of all places, that in order to take advantage of their never-ending pasta pass, you have to show voter ID, and I thought that’s weird,” Jackson told Newsmax.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Jackson’s departure in a post on X Wednesday, July 29.

“We are very sad to see @abigailmarone go, but look forward to welcoming Lauren to our team. Lauren has been a key player at DHS since day one and she will fit right in at the White House!”

Leavitt is referring there to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Lauren Bis, who is moving over to the White House press team.

“Abby Jackson is one of the best communicators in Republican politics, and she’s played an invaluable role on my team, working closely with senior administration officials to shape press coverage and deliver President Trump’s message at the highest level,” Leavitt said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“But what truly sets Abby apart is her character. She’s a workhorse and someone you can always count on to get the job done,” Leavitt said, praising Jackson.

Trump Gets Roasted

Social media commenters were not surprised by Leavitt’s spin on Jackson’s departure, calling the White House a “revolving door” and a “sinking ship.”

“When the Boss is a old dementia ridden boss who sh–s himself constantly, more and more people are going to jump ship before the new year $100 says you leave between January and March 2027 @PressSec! You in?” an X user remarked in betting that Leavitt herself is on her way out the door.

Another agreed, “Rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship, are we? Good luck to Lauren—she’s going to need a miracle to spin the constant chaos coming out of your office every single day.”

This poster observed, “It’s impressive how you talk about people fitting right in like this is a normal workplace. The revolving door at the White House moves faster than your team’s ability to tell the truth.”

Jackson, who previously worked for the Republican National Committee and Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, joined the Trump administration last May, barely staying in the role a year

But she gushed over Trump in a farewell on social media.

“President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime – it’s been a tremendous honor to work for his Administration and alongside such talented colleagues on behalf of the American people,” Jackson said in a post on X.

“Looking forward to this next chapter!” she added.

Woman and Aides Leave Trump’s Side

Axios, which first reported Jackson’s departure, wrote that the conservative flak is heading for OnMessage Public Strategies, which is an outgrowth of the Republican political consulting firm OnMessage Inc.

In recent months, Trump has continued to lose key aides from his communications team.

White House Director of Cabinet Affairs Lea Bardon left in April for a senior role at a Washington public affairs firm after helping shape Trump’s messaging, oversee Cabinet affairs and manage speechwriting.

Weeks later, special assistant and media affairs director Sonny Joy Nelson resigned to launch her own communications firm after working alongside Trump since his 2024 campaign.

Since January, Trump has lost almost all of the top women he originally put in major roles in his administration, including former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, and former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Trump fired Noem and Bondi. Gabbard and Chavez-DeRemer resigned as the writing on the wall suggested their days were numbered in the administration.