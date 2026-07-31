‘No Way’: Trump’s Birthday Bash Was a ‘Bust’ — Now a Bombshell Money Crisis Leaks, Reveals They Are Begging for Millions to Pay the Bills

President Donald Trump wants to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary all year long, but the Freedom 250 budget is in shambles.

His 16-day fair opened to near-empty grounds and only gained momentum through embarrassing moments captured on live television.

Pop-ups representing most of the 50 states were often mostly empty except for two days — when Trump kicked off the fair and again when he spoke to supporters on July 4 — when thousands of supporters were there.

US President Donald Trump’s birthday bash comes back to bite as his team begs for money to cover expenses. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Inclement weather was also an issue; attendees were turned away and others ordered by the National Guard to clear the National Mall.

A mishap with stage equipment also left performers scrambling to dodge fallen panels during rehearsal. But that’s not even the worst part.

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When temperatures soared into the 100s, generators shut off, ice cream melted, and the Ferris wheel stalled. One woman even admitted to taking a dip in a baptismal pool to cool off.

However, he’s now scrambling for a bailout after blowing through the Freedom 250’s $150 million budget.

Watchdogs at The Washington Post report that Trump, 80, needs an additional $10 million.

before and after picture of the UFC Freedom 250 stage being set up on the lawn of The White House



The UFC will have to pay a $700K repair bill for damage to the grass on the lawn after the event is over 😳 pic.twitter.com/5R387hfN0w — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 11, 2026

The funds would cover security and costs for the Rededicate 250 prayer, the Great American State Fair, as well as the Independence Day Salute to America.

“It is unacceptable to ask the American people to bail out Freedom 250,” wrote Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley in a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

America250, the bipartisan group, was overseeing nationwide celebrations before Trump’s Freedom 250 hijacked the anniversary.

“Congress already appropriated $150 million—without bipartisan input—with the administration promising that private donors would help finance the rest,” Merkley continued.

Freedom 250 lists several sponsors, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Penske, Scotts Miracle-Gro, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other sponsors on its website. Their donations allegedly range from $500,000 to $10 million.

An overwhelming number of people shared Merkley’s frustrations. Those reactions include: “Where does it stop?” and “He throws a party and expects us to pay for it! What a GRIFTER!”

A third noted, “You mean the event where next to nobody showed up?! Absolutely NOT!”

The 360° camera views of Trump’s disastrous state fair are killing me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NtMTY4yzeH — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 30, 2026

Many pointed to Trump’s past claim that he had sponsors cover the failed state fair.

“TEMU 250 was a bust. And he already took his funding from America 250, so nah bruh,” said one person.

Another noted, “If it wasn’t budgeted for, it should have never happened. Stop and think, just for a moment, where is all this money coming from??? Stop him.” “No way,” said another shocked person.

The “jubilee of prayer, praise, and Thanksgiving” took place in May on the National Mall.

At the time, critics complained, “Public funding? Is that another way of saying that tax payer money was wasted on that garbage too?”

And yet, the summer remains packed with other elaborate celebrations. August will see the Patriot Games and an IndyCar Grand Prix race unfold in the capital.

The president stunned voters when he hosted the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the White House South Lawn.

Crews constructed an octagon fight ring, dubbed “The Claw,” and hoisted lights onto arches that hovered above the audience.

The event drew an estimated 4,300 people to the residence. It reportedly cost upwards of $60 million to pull off the spectacle, which also served as Trump’s birthday bash.

Remaining damage includes a large swatch of destroyed grass, which the administration says Scotts Miracle-Gro is helping to restore.

Now, people are suggesting Congress deny Trump the extra funds. “Submit itemized receipts for the $125 million you took from the appropriated America 250 celebration account to fund your own parties,” read one suggestion.

The slate of Freedom 250 events adds to the mounting cost of his monument renovations and ongoing White House makeover.