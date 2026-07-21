‘Did She Run Off?’: Melania Ditches Trump Hours After Putting on a United Front, Exposing More Cracks in Their Carefully Crafted Marriage

Melania Trump appeared for her first-lady duties and then completely ditched her entire family.

She, along with President Donald Trump and his kids, all attended a recent sports game, according to viral photos online.

It looked like a family affair for the most part, until one moment exposed further cracks in Melania and Trump’s marriage.

Melania Trump ditches her husband, Donald Trump, after attending a public event in New Jersey. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump’s suite at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was packed with familiar faces.

Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron were all present at the FIFA World Cup final Sunday.

For a few carefully watched hours during the game, Melania stood beside Trump, presenting a united front to quiet rumors about their relationship. But the image unraveled almost as quickly as it came together.

By the time Donald Trump returned to Washington, Melania was nowhere in sight.

Her absence from the trip home reignited online chatter, with critics and supporters alike questioning why the couple parted ways so soon after appearing together in public.

An X user tweeted, “So odd, where’s the first lady? She hates him that much. She doesn’t travel with him,” after noticing Melania’s absence.

Numerous reports allege that Melania divides her time between Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, a penthouse in Manhattan, New York, and the famed residence in Washington, D.C.

First lady was last seen with Trump on the Fourth of July, and before that, it was the Freedom 250 UFC fight on the South Lawn in June.

The couple’s son Barron attended the game dressed in a matching suit with dad. The family stuck around long enough to witness Trump hand Spain their trophy and medals.

But they were nowhere to be found when he returned to the White House on Air Force One.

Trump lumbered down the aircraft steps solo. Only members of his security and administrative entourage were seen watching his descent to the tarmac.

He held onto the railing tight before pausing briefly midway down, watching each step carefully.

An observer equipped, “See her expression? It says; dafaq am I doing here.”

“Melania still refusing to travel with her husband and won’t return to the white house with him so embarrassing,” a second person said.

Someone else shifted the discourse when they mentioned, “Trump seems to walk the stairs slower and slower by the week. Oh, d–n he forgot to take Melania with him… or did she run off with true winners?”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has safely STEPPED OFF Air Force One, now returning to the White House after a wildly successful World Cup for the USA



KEEP WORKING HARD FOR AMERICA, POTUS 🇺🇸



ALL EYES on 47 as he enters this week deciding on whether to surge the intensity of the… pic.twitter.com/0Rkm00pXSa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 20, 2026

People noticed that he tapped his right leg as he approached the first stair, that he made constant contact with the handrail, and that Trump kept his head down watching his feet throughout the descent.

On the tenth step, he briefly paused, and everyone zoomed in.

A sarcastic reaction read, “Only took one break while carefully conquering a flight of stairs. What a heroic feat. Historians will talk about that dangerous mission for an eternity. But to be fair, he’s 80, out of shape & morbidly obese. Considering that he actually did pretty well.”

A detractor brutally commented, “He never slows down – dude. He literally paused whilest walking down the stairs. He has heart, lung and kidney diseases, dementia, he can’t walk a straight line. it’s more than obvious that he is NOT well.”

Trump’s only known diagnosis is chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes swelling in his legs.

However, his repeated cognitive tests, swollen appearance, slurred words, and other oddities fuel rumors of a grave illness being withheld from the public.