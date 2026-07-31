‘Not the Flex He Thinks It Is’: Trump Reaches for Lil Wayne as Backlash Over His Massive White House Makeover Won’t Go Away — But There’s More to Their Relationship

President Donald Trump just got a major co-sign from a rapper for his massive White House ballroom.

Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter Jr. has been viewed as a longtime supporter of Trump.

The New Orleans-bred rapper has gone viral over two separate clips where he didn’t hold back his support for Trump.

Lil Wayne faces backlash for endorsing President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project. (Photo: @LilTunechi/X)

Some say his 2021 pardon has gone to head, blasting him for abandoning his roots.

But just as many are still showing up for the “Fireman” at his concerts, as more discover details of their relationship.

Lil Wayne’s Lawyer Disputes Claim That Rapper Supported Trump to Get Pardon: ‘I Think They Had a Very Strong Connection’

Wayne joined Craig Carton as a special guest on “The Joint Venture Show,” on Wednesday.

A Trump impersonator made a foul prison joke and another about his teeth “shining like a dog’s.”

“Do you love me, Lil Wayne? Do you love me?” said the impersonator in his Trump voice, to which Wayne replied, “To death.”

Lil Wayne couldn’t stop laughing after a Donald Trump impersonator started talking to him about how Donald Trump saved him by pardoning him 😭😭💀



“Lil Wayne said he doesn’t blow anybody, but if it wasn’t for me he’d be doing a lot of blowing… Lil Wayne, do you love me?”



“To… pic.twitter.com/kb2B8P2NMY — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) July 30, 2026

The Impersonator came out and identified himself as comedian Matt Friend. He stayed in character, calling Wayne “the blacks” before asking if he was grateful for the “blessing” of a pardon.

“Lil Wayne trying not to laugh through that whole impersonation is comedy,” said one X user. Another said, “The way the impersonator committed to the bit had everyone caught off guard.”

The Grammy winner was also a guest on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast on July 21. He was seen hanging at a house with music producer Benny Blanco, rapper Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, and Burd’s wife, Kristin Batalucco.

The conversation turned political when Wayne shared that he never met the Obamas. Moving onto another couple, shared his support for Trump’s ballroom, estimated between $400 million and $600 million.

“I’m so glad to hear Trump say, when they were mad at him about building the ballroom, and he was like, ‘Everything we do we have to do it on the damn lawn,’” Wayne said.

He continued, “So people who don’t know nothing, hearing that, thinking he’s just being Trump. No, for real, I was glad to hear him saying that.”

Wayne also claimed he was forced to enter through the back during a Kamala Harris-hosted event in 2023. He then struggled to remember the former vice president’s name and needed help from others in the room.

“I’m so glad to hear Trump say — when they was mad at him about building the ballroom — and he was like, because everything we do, we have to do it on the damn lawn,” Wayne said.

“This is a backyard barbecue?”



Lil Wayne says he’s glad President Donald Trump revealed plans for a new White House ballroom as he addresses people who were mad about Donald Trump's plans and says that when he performed at the White House while Kamala Harris was vice president,… pic.twitter.com/Q1GRPQQXRe — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 21, 2026

“So people who don’t know nothin’ hearin’ that, thinkin’ he just bein’ Trump — no, for real, I was glad to hear him saying that,” he added.

He called the event a “backyard barbecue,” claiming he had to enter through the back.

However, the gathering took place at the former vice president’s residence in Washington, not the White House.

Despite that confusion, Trump noticed Wayne’s comments and shared an article about it on Truth Social.

“Lil Wayne Praises Trump for Building White House Ballroom: ‘I’m So Glad!’ Trump wrote.

After Trump welcomed Wayne’s support, social media quickly weighed in.

Comedian Loni Love joined the backlash, joking, “Now when did Lil Wayne become an architecture historian?!?!” Another said, “Not the flex he thinks it is.”

Others mocked Wayne as a sellout and ridiculed his comments. One person sarcastically writing, “Well, that’s the endorsement the whole country has been waiting for.”

Some criticized him for weighing in on Trump’s ballroom at all. Others used the moment to mock the “Tha Carter III” rapper.

“Well, that’s the endorsement the whole country has been waiting for,” someone on Threads sarcastically wrote, mocking Wayne’s remarks.

A second tongue-in-cheek reply read, “Well that changes everything! I’m SO pro-ballroom now that the great [White House] historian and noted national security expert has weighed in!!”

The vitriol continued when one individual on the app declared, “He’s such a fool.”

Wayne’s defense of Trump didn’t surprise longtime hip-hop fans familiar with their public relationship over the years.

Days before the 2020 election, Wayne met with Trump and praised his so-called Platinum Plan for Black Americans.

They later posed together for a photo in front of American flags, drawing backlash from fans. A turtleneck sweater-wearing Wayne and a suit-wearing Trump smiled and gave thumbs-up signs as they posed for a photograph together in front of three American flags.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Wayne brushed off the criticism, telling Rolling Stone in 2025 that the backlash didn’t bother him.

“I don’t care about no backlash for nothin’ I do, you know me,” he said. “My mama woulda been mad if I ain’t smile. That might have been the only backlash I would have worried about.”

Trump ultimately lost the 2020 race to his opponent, then-Vice President Joe Biden, who selected Harris as his running mate on the successful Democratic ticket.

He pardoned Wayne during his final hours in office that year after the rapper pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.

Wayne’s approval aside, Trump has faced widespread scrutiny for demolishing the White House’s East Wing to build his lavish ballroom on the complex.

His endorsement comes as Trump’s ballroom project continues to face legal challenges and public criticism, even as the president insists construction will finish by mid-2028.