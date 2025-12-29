‘Forgot to Photoshop Her Neck’: Ivanka Trump’s Picture-Perfect Family Moment with Jared and the Kids Unravels When Fans Zoom In and See Her Dad

Ivanka Trump‘s new photos have people saying she either mastered the art of retouching or has a talented plastic surgeon on the payroll.

The former teen model bookmarked the end of the 2025 holiday season with a photo dump of moments with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids, daughter Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore.

The businesswoman’s picture-perfect appearance didn’t hold up under scrutiny, as critics zoomed in on her latest photos “from the mountains” and questioned what she may have been hiding.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s family photo dump sparks debate about her family resemblance and plastic surgery. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The first image showed Ivanka lovingly gazing at Kushner — his only appearance in the carousel — as the quintet posed in front of an arched doorway flanked by flocked mini-trees.

A second image showed Ivanka dressed in a bright red snowsuit while on the ski slopes. Other memories were of candid moments of the kids, the white Christmas backdrop, and solo snapshots of Donald Trump’s firstborn daughter, which rounded out the 13 photographs and video clips.

Ivanka’s followers eagerly flooded the comment section to mirror her holiday cheer and compliment her charming family. Critics, on the other hand, were uninterested.

Instead, they honed in on the perfectly curated glimpse of Ivanka. One observer alleged, “She’s always posting happy family pics as if to prove something.” Rumors suggesting the married couple of 16 years has hit a romantic impasse have circulated for months.

The former White House advisors are seldom seen together, further fueling the divorce speculation. However, several others harped over Ivanka’s seemingly altered appearance. Those individuals concluded that a series of nips and tucks was to blame for her transformation.

Case in point, one comment calling the group a “beautiful family” was met with a blistering response. It reads, “Should be with all of that money they spend on plastic surgery and implants.”

A second observer said, “She looks nothing like she did a few years ago. I wonder why those attached to old Porky think it’s a good idea to all get work so they look the same?” A third person exclaimed, “She needs to stop messing with her face!”

The attention didn’t stop with Ivanka’s photo. Critics quickly drew comparisons to her father, pointing to a long-running joke about Trump’s neck that has followed him for years.

The nickname, rooted in unflattering close-ups and exaggerated folds, came back into play as viewers said the resemblance was impossible to ignore—turning what was meant to be a carefully polished family moment into another reminder that certain details tend to steal the spotlight. Multiple others zoomed in more to critically remark, “Forgot to photoshop her neck.”

For others, though, the fact that the Kushner clan fled to Aspen for Christmas instead of Florida to be with Trump was a more interesting observation. A critic quipped, “Smart enough to stay away from mar o lago. Lol.” Another person wrote, “Not with your dad? Wonder why.”

The trolling comments are only true for Ivanka and the kids, at least according to photos. Kushner was among the president’s inner circle present for a Dec. 28 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the West Palm Beach resort.

None of them should be there, especially kushner who has no security clearance https://t.co/FGJsU14VJx — Judy M (@sam2max) December 28, 2025

The businessman does not work for the administration in any official capacity; however, he has proven himself to be a staple in diplomatic dealings with the Middle East, as well as other countries.