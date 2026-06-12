‘Shameful’: Candace Owens Unleashes On Ivanka Trump’s Role In Her Father’s World— Says ‘Spiritual’ Island Story Is A Smokescreen For A $1.4B Secret

Ivanka Trump‘s latest multi-million purchase has her and her husband, Jared Kushner, at the center of controversy.

She served for four years as one of the closest White House advisers to her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka played a key role in her father’s first administration.

Despite stepping away from politics during his second term, she often comes under public scrutiny.

Candace Owens tears into Ivanka Trump over a controversial billion-dollar island development in Albania that has sparked protests and environmental concerns from Albanians. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Most recently, she received an unexpected mention while discussing a new family project.

During an appearance on David Senra’s “Founders Podcast,” Ivanka revealed plans with her husband for a luxury resort development on Sazan Island. The 2.2-square-mile island is located off the coast of Albania.

Locals have expressed anger over their plan to transform the massive luxury development into a luxury resort destination.

Unlike Ivanka, Kushner has had a high-profile role in the second Trump administration as a roving diplomatic special envoy.

That job has brought the 45-year-old face to face with foreign leaders in his official capacity — and with foreign business opportunities, such as the Albania project, in his unofficial capacity.

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According to The Independent, the proposal has attracted attention from environmental groups, local activists, and critics who question whether one of Albania’s most ecologically sensitive areas should be opened to large-scale development.

The controversy intensified after Ivanka described discovering the island during a boating excursion.

“We were on a friend’s boat, and we stopped for a swim,” Ivanka explained to Senra. “Effectively, that’s how we found it. We swam to the island. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top, and we were just captivated.”

Her story has political commentator Candace Owens outraged, as she gave Ivanka a scathing review on her podcast.

“I guess we’re supposed to think Ivanka is just his innocent wife or something,” Owens exclaimed.

The only thing Candace Owens hates more than wealthy white blonde women is wealthy white blonde women who can pronounce architecture.



Candace reacts to Ivanka Trump: pic.twitter.com/EKTexwPnOW — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) June 10, 2026

She added, “Like, you could just be married to Henry Kissinger, and it’s all good because you smile and you pretend like you’re just being moved spiritually. You share verses and goals on your Instagram and make everything look super pretty.”

Owens has not shifted gears from semi-supporting Ivanka’s dad to now targeting Trump’s eldest daughter. Like critics, she doesn’t buy the good girl, “clean” image meant to distract from Trump’s chaos.

“This is when they roll out Ivanka,” Owens continued. “Ivanka is supposed to make you feel like it’s clean, right?”

She also accused Ivanka of presenting a polished version of a much larger and more controversial business venture.

Kushner’s firm plans to invest $1.4 billion to turn the 1,400-acre island into a luxury destination.

Hundreds have rallied in Albania against plans by a Jared Kushner-linked investment firm to develop Sazan Island and parts of a protected national park into a luxury resort.



Anger was fuelled by comments by Ivanka Trump, describing Sazan as a ‘private island’ they ‘discovered’. pic.twitter.com/V6gbD0ZNgR — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 2, 2026

Once a Cold War military zone, Sazan still holds about 3,600 Soviet-era bunkers, bomb shelters, and miles of underground tunnels.

Environmental advocates argue that history and isolation are exactly what make the island worth protecting.

The proposed development sits near the Karaburun-Sazan Marine National Park and critical wildlife habitats. The region serves as a key stopover for migratory birds and is home to protected species including flamingos and sea turtles. Environmental groups fear large-scale construction could permanently alter ecosystems that have remained undisturbed for generations.

The couple is also connected to a separate $4.7 billion coastal development project in nearby Zvërnec.

Those concerns have fueled protests throughout Albania.

Demonstrators in the capital city of Tirana have carried signs reading “Ivanka Go Home” and “Albania Is Not For Sale,” accusing the government of prioritizing wealthy foreign investors over local interests and environmental preservation.

“She's a nepo baby. Go back home to your daddy.”



Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner's attempts to take over Sazan Island and its surrounding areas on the Albanian coast continue to be met with protests in #Albania. pic.twitter.com/A7OgyVtEpc — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) June 12, 2026

Prime Minister Edi Rama has strongly defended the project. He argued that the investment could transform Albania’s tourism industry and strengthen the country’s standing as a major European destination.

Owens mocked what she called Ivanka’s presentation of the project as “a spiritual vision” tied to her “soul.”

She claimed that the former first daughter was helping make a controversial buy appear inspirational rather than commercial.

One Daily Beast reader wrote in part, “Pot meet Kettle, I’m not buying Benedict Arnold’s speal, in another year you’ll be back onboard.”

Another said, “And she’s going to build concrete right over flamingos and turtles. And against the wishes of the people. Just like her father.”

A third person said, “No one’s innocent here, including Owens.”

The former “Daily Wire” show host caught heat, as one critic said, “Guys, it is shameful you all need talking points.”

Another commented, “Candace Owens is smart but also nutty and batskit, often. But she’s not wrong for taking down Ivanka and Jared, who are truly rotten greedy people. Like, the worst people in the world.”

A third quipped, “I despise Candace Owens, but she’s not wrong here..”

“And she’s going to build concrete right over flamingos and turtles. And against the wishes of the people. Just like her father,” one critic predicts.

Meanwhile, Ivanka has framed the venture as part of a new chapter in her life after politics.

Whether the project ultimately moves forward remains to be seen. But what began as a swim to a remote Mediterranean island has evolved into an international debate over wealth, development, environmental protection, and the continued scrutiny that follows one of America’s most famous political families.