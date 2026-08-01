‘He Loves Her Down’: T.I. and Tiny Celebrate 16 Years of Marriage with a Passionate Altar Kiss During Their Jamaica Vow Renewal

T.I. and Tiny celebrated the sweet 16 years they’ve spent as husband and wife in front of family and friends.

The power couple headed overseas to celebrate their touching love story, which began when they met in their early 20s.

After crossing paths at a recording studio in Atlanta in 1999, they began dating two years later, got married, and welcomed a blended family with seven kids.

T.I. and wife Tiny Harris recently chose Jamaica as their locale to renew their wedding vows after 16 years of marriage. (Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Tiny has been on cloud 9 since her birthday on July 14.

After being showered with gifts and a baecation for her 51st birthday in Spain, she and T.I. took a trip to Jamaica to renew their vows on July 31.

It All Came with a Price’: Tiny Harris Says T.I. Fought to Win Her Back — But What She Had to Give Up Left Her Hesitating

The rapper formerly known as T.I.P. invited loved ones to witness him and Tiny display their love during a romantic ceremony in Jamaica.

Viral video footage shows T.I. walking down the aisle and standing behind an archway made of white flowers.

The space was filled with love and smiles and a scene straight from a Pinterest board.

Tiny came next, looking stunning, holding the train of her dress in one hand and her bouquet in the other. Everyone pulled out their phones to get a glimpse of the couple on their big day.

As the camera panned around the outdoor nighttime ceremony, T.I.’s oldest son, Domani, was seen in footage along with his niece and nephews.

T.i. And Tiny renewed their vows 🤍🥹 Congratulations to the both of you. Tiny is gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/IGkAOuQQH7 — 7happy (@Sevenhappy007) August 1, 2026

Tiny and T.I.’s firstborn son, King Harris, was not seen in the video. But he confirmed he was in Jamaica through footage shared on his Instagram page.

Zonnique, Tiny’s daughter, and T.I.’s son Messiah and daughter, Deyjah, were not seen in photos or video.

For a couple that’s survived the music industry, infidelity, and a mountain of public controversy, fans applauded the couple for still choosing each other.

“Let this be a prime example of why ppl need to stay out of MARRIED folks business,” said one person.

Some suspected this newfound embrace is tied to T.I.’s recent acts to put his family first, hence retiring to spend more time with loved ones after a final tour with sons, Domani and King.

“T.I. [has] been on his best behavior ever since Tiny hit him where it hurt. I love it,” said one person. Two others said, “Still kissing like that after 16 years, they gone be alright!!!” and “He loves her downnnnn.”

Tiny grabbed her husband by the neck and kissed him under the flower arch like they were teenagers, or a couple that’s been married for 25 years.

T.I. and Tiny renewed their vows on their 16th wedding anniversary in Jamaica with family and friends. (Photos: @curiouss_duessI/nstagram)

Fans were happy to see them blissfully in love after once fearing they wouldn’t make it.

Tiny bought a separate home away from T.I. in 2014. Two years later, she filed for divorce days after Christmas amid cheating allegations.

At the time, Tiny sought primary custody of their three kids: King, Major and Heiress, who was 1 at the time. She and T.I. eventually reconciled and have remained a united front.

“I remember on the show when she was [on the phone] with him saying he needed to sign the divorce papers. Tip was like ‘Bye Tameka’ Love them!” said one supporter.

“T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” the family show about their life, aired on VH1 for six seasons.

The network expanded the show into “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” adding singers Monica and LeToya Luckett and their big family life. Both shows were suspended indefinitely following a lawsuit regarding other allegations.