T.I. Fires Back After MGA Wins Court Battle, Stripping Him and Tiny Harris of $53 Million Verdict in OMG Dolls Fight

A judge has reached a final verdict in T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ fourth trial against MGA Entertainment.

The latest verdict is the latest twist in the years-long legal battle over dolls, in which a jury found that MGA copied the likeness and trade dress of the pop group OMG Girlz, which was founded by Tiny.

She, alongside her husband, T.I., has been fighting to restore a $53.6 million punitive damages award after a judge slashed their original $71 million verdict.

Clifford T.I. Harris and Tiny Harris face yet another lawsuit claiming they sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Film Group)

As a result, the $17.8 million compensatory award will remain intact, according to Rolling Stone.

However, that same judge has now ruled that T.I. and Tiny’s evidence did not prove MGA Entertainment willfully infringed on the OMG Girlz’ intellectual property.

‘This is Wrong’: T.I. and Tiny Refuse to Fold After Judge Cut OMG Girlz’ $53M Award to $1 — Their Lawyer Says the Real Message Should Worry Creators

‘That Was Kind of Mind-Blowing’: OMG Girlz Are Reclaiming Their Signature Look Following $100M Loss In Copyright Infringement Battle Against MGA Toy Company Over Dolls

“We live to fight another day. God is still good. Blessings still in abundance,” said T.I. after walking out of court.

T.I. told me outside the courthouse, “We live to fight another day. God is still good. Blessings still in abundance.” pic.twitter.com/ju1YlNxEoq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 2, 2026

The legal battle has spanned four trials. The first ended in a mistrial. The second cleared MGA Entertainment, but a judge later threw out that verdict.

The third trial ended with jurors awarding the OMG Girlz $17.8 million after finding that several dolls copied the group’s likeness. The fourth trial focused only on restoring punitive damages.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, the Harrises’ attorney urged the judge to award between $90 million and $125 million in punitive damages, arguing MGA Entertainment deserved greater punishment.

MGA’s attorney, Chad Hummel, pushed back, calling the existing $17.8 million verdict “punishment enough,” according to reports.

He argues that the company did not know about the OMG Girlz until it received a cease-and-desist letter in 2020.

Closing arguments today at T.I. & Tiny's trial over claims toymaker MGA Entertainment infringed on the name/image/likeness of the couple's musical group OMG Girlz with its line of "L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls pic.twitter.com/yogI8GebpZ — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) September 20, 2024

Fans online were shocked to learn of the verdict, including MGA’s plan to appeal the $17 million in damages.

“Hell No! They mad too much money off those dolls… that’s a slap in the face,” said one person. Another said, “They stole their entire idea to make a profit how wasn’t that malice?”

Some people were still on the fence about why T.I. and Tiny should still consider this a “win.”























