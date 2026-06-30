‘Where Did TIP Come From?’: T.I. Says His Label Gave Him No Choice but to Change His Original Stage Name After One Rap Legend Stood in the Way

T.I. just released his latest album, “Kill The King,” led by the chart-topping lead single “Let ‘Em Know.”

Besides making music, the rapper and entrepreneur also has a successful podcast — and during a recent episode, he shared an interesting fact about his career that not many knew.

While speaking with T-Pain about the early origins of their stage names, T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) revealed that he was forced to change his name during his early years.

T.I. recently released some new material with an album drop, along with some old gems and a story about how his stage name came to be.(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Initially going by Tip, the Grammy winner revealed the early rebrand he had to make just before his debut album was released.

Talking with T-Pain on his “ExpediTIously” podcast, T.I. explained why he had to give up the stage name he had always used since beginning his music career.

“So my name is Tip, as you know, and I always spelled it out T-I-P. Especially like when I was freestyling and stuff,” he began.

That simple nickname eventually created an unexpected problem.

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“When LA [Reid] sold LaFace and became the president of Arista. He was, at that time, responsible for a roster of other artists, one of which being Q-Tip,” T.I. explained.

“So, my album was, you know, getting ready to be released and Q-Tip was, you know, fresh off ‘Vibrant Thing’ and probably one of the hottest artists on the label at the time,” he continued.

The former reality star further shared that LA Reid was ready to wait it out for as long as necessary for T.I. to change his name.

“And LA and them were like, ‘Yo, we can’t have two Tips. You should find another name.’ And I was like, ‘Man, I don’t have no other name. This the only name I’ve gone by’ and LA was like, ‘OK, well, we’ll wait,’” he recalled.

“And so, T.I. really just came from KP like, ‘Hey, man, why don’t you just say T.I. and you know what I’m saying, save the P,'” he said.

Social media fans also shared their thoughts on T.I.’s name change reveal.

“So where the fuck did TIP nickname come from?” asked one Instagram user, to which someone replied that the rapper appeared in a Crime Stoppers commercial.

“If you been rockin’ with T.I. since 99’ you would know the story of how he went from T.I.P. To T.I.,” an Instagram user commented.

“You not a real fan of rap if you don’t know this story…” another shared.

A third user admitted to being shocked at the news. “I’ma T.I. and I just found that out a few days ago that’s a thing. It’s weird finding this here now,” they wrote.

Another called out T-Pain for not knowing the truth. “Everybody knew this story except T pain goofy a—,” the user commented.

On Sunday, June 28, T.I. took fans back with his classic catalog and new hits as the opener for the 2026 BET Awards.

The rapper has insisted that “Kill The King’ is his final album as he retires from music. His 12th album marks the end of an era as the follow-up to “The L.I.B.R.A.”

But based on the overwhelmingly positive response from both fans and critics and its performance on the Billboard charts, he might just change his mind.

These days, T.I. spends as much time building his family’s legacy as he does reflecting on his own. The rapper has embraced fatherhood in the spotlight, often celebrating his and his wife Tiny’s seven blended children as they carve out careers of their own.

Sons Domani, King Harris, and Messiah have all forged their own career in rap or bluegrass music. The couple’s youngest boy, Major, recently graduated from high school.

Meanwhile, daughters Zonnique and Heiress have also followed their parents into music, carrying on the family’s hip-hop/R&B tradition while creating names for themselves.