‘Didn’t His Wife Do a Verzuz?’: T.I.’s Attempt to Distance Himself from Verzuz Backfires as Old Receipts About Tiny and 50 Cent Tell a Different Story

Just when fans thought things had quieted down between T.I. and 50 Cent, someone just lit a match.

The two hip-hop giants had a few heated online arguments at the top of this year, including vicious family blows.

Their issues began with a “Verzuz” matchup that never materialized. It escalated after 50 Cent leaned off T.I.’s desperate call and onto jokes about T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris.

T.I. calls “Verzuz” a “poor people activity” following beef with 50 Cent. (Photos: Prince Williams/WireImage, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Diss tracks were dropped, and A.I. played a big role in their back-and-forth exchanges on social media.

Even T.I.’s sons, Domani and King Harris, got involved to defend the matriarch of the Harris household.

50 faced online backlash from critics who say he shouldn’t involve a woman in a man’s business.

Now that tensions have calmed, T.I. has a new outlook on the “Verzuz” that may never happen.

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On Monday, June 22, a fan shared a clip of T.I. diminishing the performance platform on the “Joe Budden Podcast.”

The clip started with the men in mid-discussion about Verzuz.

T.I. said, “I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t interested, bruh. Like, ain’t no money over there in that sh-t, bruh. That sh-t poor people activity.”

https://twitter.com/nataliethehero/status/2069096356069961962?s=20

The other men in the room, which included Joe Budden along with co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Antwan “Ish” Marby, Lamar “Ice” Burney, Richard “Parks” Vallely, Trevor “Queenzflip” Robinson, and Emanny Salgado, immediately erupted in disagreement.

One voice could be heard saying, “Oh hell no,” while a few simply said T.I’s name in a challenging tone.

“I’m 45, bro. I’m 45. The f-ck I’m doing going back and forth with a n-gga, man. Like for what, bro? Like why?” T.I. said.

Budden answered, “To celebrate music.” T.I. pushed back and said, “I can do that talking about me.”

“To celebrate each other’s music,” Budden clarified. “And it might be some money in it.”

T.I. then gave in, “Well, then we can talk.”

Burney said he was glad the “Verzuz” with 50 Cent did not happen after watching Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s reunion.

He realized things him and 50 could have “got a little dark that night … music wise.”

Jeezy and Gucci Mane had a decades-long beef that culminated in Gucci’s arrest on murder charges.

He was arrested for gunning down Jeezy’s associate Pookie Loc in 2005, but the charges were later dropped.

When they came face to face for the first time at their “Verzuz” in 2020, tensions were high. Gucci came out to the 2012 diss track, “Truth,” about Jeezy’s deceased friend.

Both eventually quashed their beef by performing their 2005 song “Icy” together for the grand finale.

T.I. saw the point Burney was making, but said it would have been a celebratory moment for him and 50.

“I think it would have been a celebratory event,” he explained. “Both of us would have had got our sh-t off. To me, at ‘Verzuz,’ I don’t think there are no winners and losers. Everybody celebrates the catalog, everybody get a spike.”

That”you can’t watch him witout watching me and vice versa.”

As the other men disagreed, T.I. added that an artist’s music can’t be heard without listening to the other’s at the event.

“You can’t watch him without watching me and vice versa,” he explained.

The other men debated whether music or performance determines if an artist wins.

They listed past Verzuz matches between The Lox Vs. Dipset, Ja Rule and Fat Joe, Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown. All ended in surprising wins that few fans could predict.

I haven’t watched a #Verzuz since The Lox vs Dipset … they should’ve ended it then. Nothing has topped that night . — 🎚️LITTY KITTY DA EXPERIENCE 🐈‍⬛ (@djallyBEA) June 22, 2026

But T.I., that’s a win in his book because, “You know who usually wins? The underdog,” he replied.

T.I.’s “poor people activity” is what really struck a nerve among fans revisiting the history of Verzuz.

One fan on X said, “He was begging 50 to do it for years though lol.”

Another person typed, “Literally started a whole beef including his entire family over it and now Verzuz is for broke people lol.”

The “Trap Muzik” rapper’s comment backfired even further when fans gave him a brutal reminder that hit close to home.

Someone else who remembered another detail wrote, “Didn’t his wife do a Verzus???”

Gucci Mane speaks on the intense atmosphere during his Verzuz with Jeezy pic.twitter.com/LTuLElbFkC — 808s & Car Shakes (@808andCarShakes) October 17, 2025

Tiny performed at “Verzuz” with her girl group Xscape against R&B girl group SWV in 2021.

During the pandemic, artists kept fans entertained through livestreamed showcases from separate locations for fear of COVID-19. Founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland later transformed their Verzuz brand into live shows.

T.I. first challenged 50 Cent to a “Verzuz” match in 2020, then mentioned it again in 2021 mid-performance.

In March 2021, 50 Cent turned down the idea of “Verzuz” on “The Morning Hustle.” He said since the pandemic was over, “Verzuz” “didn’t make sense to [him].”

During his 2026 sit-down on “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” T.I. claims 50 Cent agreed to the matchup privately.

But when T.I. announced it in public, 50 pretended he wasn’t aware.

T.I. Says 50 Cent Was Down for a VERZUZ, Then Switched It Up 👀



While making rounds to promote his new album, T.I. pulled up to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and spoke on the long-rumored VERZUZ matchup with 50 Cent.



According to Tip, the two were in Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/f6qmxMJw7G — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 22, 2026

That ignited 50 Cent’s social media savagery, which he’s unleashed against others who speak against him.

He targeted T.I. by sharing an unflattering photo of his wife, Tiny, and their son, King, to attack their looks.

King and T.I. immediately hit back with disses of their own. King aimed at 50 Cent’s deceased mother, Sabrina Jackson.

Domani is T.I.’s oldest son from a previous relationship. For his part, he mentioned 50’s ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins and his estranged son Marquise Jackson, 29.

While T.I. and his kids shared a slew of tracks. Yet, 50 dropped only one that T.I. may hear again as the theme song on Starz’s new “Power Origins.”