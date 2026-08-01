‘Growing Up So Fast’: Celebrity Kids Steal the Spotlight at Rookie Kids Fashion Show as Ice-T, Coco, Lil Kim and More Cheer from the Front Row

Celebrity kids stepped into the spotlight at the 17th Amazon Kids Back-to-School Runway Show, proving the next generation of stars is already runway-ready.

This year’s show brought out a star-studded crowd including Lil’ Kim, Ice T, Coco Austin, and Toya Johnson, who returned as proud parents to watch their children become superstars.

From music and sports to film and television, the famous offspring walked the catwalk, proving star power runs in the family.

(L to R) Ice-T, his daughter, Chanel, his wife, Coco Austin; Lil Kim and her daughter, Royal; Angela Simmons and her son, Sutton Tennyson, at the Rookie Kids Fashion Show last week. (Photos: coco/Instagram; angelasimmons/Instagram)

Held Thursday, July 30, at New York City’s Iron23, the annual event featured celebrity kids walking the runway in looks from popular brands alongside professional child models.

Angela Simmons sat on the sidelines beaming as her son Sutton Tennyson, 9, walked out modeling outfits, including a matching blue shorts set, while holding a skateboard.

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Ice T and Coco’s 10-year-old daughter, Chanel Marrow, let her bubbly persona shine as she walked with a dimpled smile.

She modeled two outfits, including a Hurley sweatshirt coupled with a pink skirt and brown boots.

“When your parents are Ice-T and Coco … but you’re the main character on the runway,” was written over a video of the trio on the red carpet.

“Yesterday @babychanelnicole did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible!” wrote Ice-T on his social media pages.

Chanel’s parents sat next to New York rapper Lil’ Kim, who sat front row to support her 12-year-old daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil.

Royal also owned the runway with her own confident poses in two looks, including a black jumpsuit. In another look, she posed with him in cut-off shorts with tights underneath, a white and blue shirt, and a leather jacket.

🚨: Lil’ Kim & Royal Reign At The Rookie Kids Presents Back-To-School Fashion Show, NYC pic.twitter.com/sGn1TB4OSq — LilKimUK 🇬🇧🐝 (@LilKimUK) July 31, 2026

“Easy” singer Danileigh showed up for her bright-eyed daughter Velour, 4, whom she welcomed with rapper DaBaby.

Velour made it to the end of the runway with her pink two-piece set, where she threw up the peace sign after crossing one leg over the other.

Johnson’s youngest daughter, Reign Rushing, 8, was also a showstopper.

The young model strutted down the runway, wearing sneakers, a pair of blue shorts and a long-sleeved shirt. She smiled big the moment she caught her mother’s eyes.

“My little model,” Johnson captioned her Instagram post.

Also in attendance were Chris Brown’s ex, Diamond Brown, and their daughter, Lovely Brown, and “Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her daughter, Meilani Mathews.

Rapper Dave East was also seen with his three daughters, Kairi Brewster, Kobi Brewster, and Kasey Celine.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the celebrity kids, calling them mini versions of their famous parents while celebrating them in their own spotlight.

One person said, “These kids are growing so fast!! All of them are absolutely adorable!!”

A second person predicted, “Lil Kim daughter is going to be a problem, I love it.”

On Johnson’s page, someone said, “You betta WALK REIGN!”

Ice T put up a proud parent post of himself, Coco, and Chanel posing on the red carpet.

In the comments one person typed, “Love this. What a doll. She is fierce. Beautiful family.”

Last year, other stars who attended with their children included Josh Hart and his twin sons Hendrix and Haze, who made their runway debut at just 2 years old. Three of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s children, Future, Sienna, and Win also walked.

Since it began, the Rookie Kids Back-To-School Runway Show has generated more than five billion media impressions. This makes it one of the high ranking children’s fashion shows.