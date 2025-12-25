‘Ms Jones Give It Up’: Lil’ Kim Claps Back at Folks Accusing Her of Editing Her Images as New Video Fails to Hide Her ‘Uneven Nostrils’

Lil’ Kim is making it clear that she doesn’t need any further enhancements or edits to make herself look good.

The Brooklyn bombshell emerged onto the scene in the 1990s. Over the years, she’s opened up about having plastic surgery to fix her nose after enduring an abusive relationship, and she’s had her breasts enlarged. But it’s also obvious she’s done something else to her looks.

Lil’ Kim’s clap to fans backfires after some say she is ‘definitely insecure.’ (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Kim seems satisfied with her looks as she clapped back in a video aimed at people who have seemingly accused her of editing her photos.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Dec. 24, she delivered three different facial poses in what looked like a hotel room. After each look into the camera, she says, “Yeah, you thought it was Photoshop, b-tch.”

After the third time, she said, “Y’all want me to be ugly and insecure so bad. But then you would be out of work. Stupid b-tch.”

She gave no further context for what she meant, who her message was directed at or why someone would be out of work if she was “ugly and insecure.”

A child who looked like she could’ve been Kim’s 11-year-old daughter Royal Reign Jones jumped into the camera view in the background and said something inaudible except for the word “b-tch” as well. Meanwhile, Kim, who seemed slightly taken aback, laughed into her hand.

Yet fans were not quite convinced, as one comment under the video on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram read, “Kinda was hoping it was photoshopped.”

Another said, “She’s DEFINITELY INSECURE. But not ugly. Just strange and bizzare looking.”

Another person on the Livebitez Instagram page pointed out a specific facial feature stating, “I don’t wanna bash her or be negative. But it’s the uneven nostrils throwing me off. That’s all I could see.”

One person who agreed wrote the rapper born Kimberly Ann Jones, a message stated they believe the video was still heavily filtered, writing, “Girl the filter is moving. Please Ms Jones give it up.”

Two years ago, Kim’s cover for Ebony magazine was heavily criticized online when fans noticed how much it was edited. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, she graced the cover wearing a silk pink gown and a gold crown.

The response from many fans was that the editing was too much and that it made her look AI-generated.

Several outlets reported that the magazine’s photography director, Keith David, responded to the backlash.

One person wrote, “Who photographed this?”

David responded, “Man, she wanted to be in control of the retouching so this is what we got.”

Some readers who seemed familiar with his work defended him in the comments and said that the photo editing did not match other pictures on his page.

But Kim seems to deny that the picture used for the cover was the one she picked.

She reposted to her story and said, “Who is this?! Cuz that’s not the photo I approved or any other content they’ve put out. I always told Ebony it looked like a painting but they didn’t wanna to listen. They said they loved it. It’s the sabotage for me. The funny sh-t about this, is that this is THEIR retoucher!”

Every story has two sides. But it cannot be ignored that many of Kim’s photos on her personal page seems edited to the same level as the picture on the Ebony cover.