‘Omg Baby Royal Not a Baby No More!!!!’: Fans Gasp at How Much Lil’ Kim’s Daughter Has Grown

Lil’ Kim shared a video of her and her daughter Royal Reign dancing on TikTok on June 25, and fans were shocked by how much the “Get Money” rapper’s daughter has grown.

The “Biggie” artist, 9-year-old Royal and two friends danced to “Pretty Opp” by Mello Buckzz in the video. Royal sported a white T-shirt paired with pink pants and white sandals while her mom opted for a rust-colored long-sleeved shirt paired with camouflage cargo pants.

Lil’ Kim captioned the post, “Oh, hi TikTok.” The recording artist also shared the video with her 2.3 million Twitter followers with the caption, “Had to start my TikTok off with my girl @MelloBuckzz and of course I dragged my family into this. Follow me!!”

Had to start my TikTok off with my girl @MelloBuckzz and of course I dragged my family into this 😹 Follow me!! pic.twitter.com/T5hvJKzBSY — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) June 25, 2023

Fans enjoyed the video and were shocked by how quickly little Royal has grown up.

One fan replied, “omg look at Royal getting so big!!!”

Lil’ Kim (R) and her daughter Royal (L) (Photo: @lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram)

“Omg Baby Royal Not a baby no more She a big Girl. where did time go,” noted another.

“Look at royal she getting ittt!!”

Rapper Remy Ma replied, “Yeah Royal!!!!”

Royal’s birthday was on June 9, and Lil’ Kim expressed that she had no time to plan a large celebration, so she shared pictures from her daughter’s bash last year on Instagram. The party was hosted by L.O.L. Surprise! and featured life-sized dolls and a gift section. For her daughter’s ninth birthday, Lil’ Kim arranged for a private screening of “The Little Mermaid.”

“This year I’ve been traveling so much that I didn’t have time to plan my baby’s annual extravagant Royal party,” she wrote. “So today we shut down @ipic with a private screening of The Little Mermaid @hallebailey cause it’s a Royal Reign Mermaid kind of Day !”