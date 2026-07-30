‘She Did Right’: Porsha Williams’ Big Money Purchase Has Fans Convinced Her Fight for Ex Simon Guobadia’s Mansion Was Part of a Bigger Plan

Porsha Williams is moving her mother onward and upward, but it comes with a bittersweet ending.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is one year shy of her divorce from Nigerian entrepreneur Simon Guobadia. The two were married for nearly two years and met through Guobadia’s ex-wife.

After an ugly court battle and fight over alimony, Williams made a big purchase of independence.

Porsha Williams reveals she paid cash for a new home one year after divorce from Simon Guobadia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

Williams is making some strategic money moves in Season 17 of “RHOA, and fans now can see why.

The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur sold the Duluth home she bought in 2016 for $1.5 million.

Porsha Williams Temporarily Scores Marital Home as Judge Sides with Housewife, Orders Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia to Pay Mortgage

She then upgraded to a new property while fulfilling a longtime promise to her mother.

A July 27 carousel post revealed that Williams surprised her mother with a new home.

“Congratulations Mommy I love you so much,” Williams began in her Instagram caption.

“It means the world to me that, as a young Black female entrepreneur, I was able to take care of you and buy you this house in 100% Cash,” she shared.

The photos show Williams, her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, her younger sister Lauren Williams posing in front of the house and.

Williams’ ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was also present.

She said no gift could repay her mother and credited Diane with guiding her through every high and low including McKinley’s infidelity that ended their engagement.

“I often think back to when we were in the car, searching for enough change just to get McDonald’s,” Williams added. “We didn’t have much, but I never felt like I was missing anything because I had you.”

The house surpise was captured in a “RHOA” for episode 16, which aired last Sunday.

Diane thought they were going house hunting before arriving at a sprawling mansion complete with a full dinner spread.

She instantly recognizes familiar faces in the room who screamed, “Welcome home,” as she came through the door.

Diane then asked Williams if she got the “pending contract” for the home. Her 45-year-old daughter confirmed it was “100% paid for [with] Cash” before she shouted, “Rich b—h, rich b—h.”

This new house is an upgrade from the Duluth home, which Williams revealed she parted with on “the same morning.”

“The first house she was in, in Duluth, I still had a mortgage on,” she explained during a “RHOA” confessional.

“I sold the home took the million dollars worth of equity and bought her a house. But this time, there’s no mortgage,” she declared. “Baby I’m moving on up.”

Williams said getting put out after her first divorce from NFL star Kordell Stewart, she was motivated to achieve the goal. After the split, she was forced to move into her mother’s guest room at a separate location.

Fans in the comments celebrated her first big purchase of a home since then. One person said, “Now that’s a full circle moment so proud of Porsha.”

Amid the praise came the criticism. Many questioned if Williams was wisely downsizing to a more affordable home.

Some argued her Bravo paycheck no longer matched the cost of maintaining Guobadia’s luxury property.

“Give Simon his house back,” said one person.



“She gonna be moving with her mommy cause the house that belong to Simon has leans on it so she did right by buying one cash,” another wrote.

One defender noted, “Thats why she’s in Simon’s house, she was saving up for this!!! Porsha may not be so simple after all.”

Williams began dating Guobadia in April 2021, five years after she bought the Duluth home.

Guobadia was still married to his ex-wife, Falynn Pina, when she joined the show during season 13 of “RHOA” in 2020. He and Williams first meeting took place during the now-famous pool scene at the couple’s home.

After going public a month later, the two got engaged. Williams moved in with Guobadia by the end of the 2021. In January 2022, she gave her Duluth home to her mother.

Porsha and Simon got married in 2024, and she filed for divorce the following year as he faced major legal and immigration trouble.

By June 2025, Guobadia was deported to Nigeria after several months in ICE custody.

In the divorce, a judge ordered the businessman to pay Williams $40,000 a month in alimony for 15 months. She was also allowed to keep a Rolls Royce vehicle.

Simon Guobadia claims he spent over $5 million on his wedding to Porsha Williams. Only to get divorced shortly after. Porsha received his mansion and $40,000 monthly alimony. Simon says he received a deportation by I.C.E in the divorce settlement. 😳💰



pic.twitter.com/qZGkbRSyNn — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 2, 2025

As for their $7 million marital home, “The Traitors” star has until 2027 to decide if she wants to refinance it and buy out his half of the stake. Until then, he must continue paying the mortgage.

Weeks earlier on the show, Williams said she viewed the home she shared with Guobadia was more than just real estate. She viewed it as a key piece of her long-term financial strategy. “When you are looking at moving around assets, if I can sell a $2 million asset, make a million dollars,” she stated on episode 12 of “RHOA.” “Keep the $7 million asset, take out its equity, we’re making smart business decisions.”

Whether the home ultimately becomes a financial win or another chapter in Williams and Guobadia’s legal battle remains unclear.

For now, the property sits at the center of a dispute that continues to play out both in court and on reality television.