‘That’s What a Good Wife Does’: Porsha Williams Reveals She Paid Ex Simon Guobadia’s Child Support After a Desperate Call from His Sons Mother While Detained

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has emerged victorious from what can only be described as one of reality television’s most contentious divorce battles.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has been deported to Nigeria after spending months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The dramatic conclusion to their 15-month marriage has unfolded against the backdrop of Williams’ highly anticipated return to “RHOA” for its 16th season.

The two have been back and forth since Guobadia contested the prenup they signed before walking down the aisle in 2022.

Williams filed for divorce in February 2024, requesting the courts uphold their prenuptial agreement, which she insists clearly grants her ownership of the marital home they once shared in the event of a separation.

Guobadia attempted to block his ex from filming “RHOA” at the home, which is also shared by her and his children, until a judge ordered him to vacate the property and granted Williams full “control and possession” of the Georgia residence in June 2024.

Hearings were delayed due to his immigration issues, which began when ICE agents detained him upon returning to the U.S. for a divorce hearing — a move that led to four months in custody and his eventual deportation just before Williams’ return to reality TV.

“I was met at the entrance of the gate, and about seven agents with ICE came on board the plane to escort me off,” Guobadia revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly following his release.

He said his entire “mobile office” was confiscated, including two phones and a laptop, followed by questions from authorities about his travel plans and business.

“They slapped the cuffs on and I was taken away,” Guobadia shared.

He found the timing of his detaining suspicious, which happened days before “RHOA” premiered and during a rise in immigration enforcement. Guobadia says he was in segregation for 23 hours a day and struggled with poor food, overcrowding, and isolation.

“I understood why people would kill themselves, but I’m too strong to do that. But I understand why people, when you [are] put in a certain mental headspace, you start to understand why people do what they do,” he said.

Authorities reached out to his estranged wife, who can be heard being questioned in leaked audio circulating online. Williams explained to another woman that she paid Guobadia’s child support for two of his sons, along with maintenance outside of utilities.

When asked why the generous act, she said, “I really got concerned, being that Simon was still detained when it comes to his child support I’m still married to him at the end of the day, and I just really felt it was unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help. The mother had reached out to my assistant and said she was concerned.”

Williams claimed his son’s mother “wanted a couple of things” from the house and even informed her, “That it had not been paid. So I paid it … his child support.”

It’s unclear how old the audio is, but some fans online believe the “Traitors” star is kind-hearted.

“To do that she cared about him idc idc,” said one person while another wrote, That’s what a good wife does.”

There were still who were some skeptics.

One critic told Williams, “You thought you won, when u stole that girls man. Deal with the consequences in silence.”

Meanwhile, the legal battle over their prenuptial agreement was reaching its climax in Atlanta courts.

Guobadia had contested the enforceability of their prenup, arguing that Williams had misrepresented her intentions regarding her television career. He claimed the mother of one led him to believe she was permanently leaving “RHOA” to focus on family life, when in reality she was planning her return to the show that would eventually air in March 2025.

The court found little merit in Guobadia’s arguments, ruling the prenuptial agreement “empirically fair” and noting it was implausible for him to claim ignorance about Williams’ career trajectory.

According to Essence, the judge emphasized that the agreement had been meticulously crafted by top-tier attorneys over a full year, specifically designed to avoid the type of protracted litigation that ultimately ensued. Williams had been a prominent reality television figure long before their marriage, appearing on “RHOA” from seasons five through thirteen.

During her early run on “RHOA,” Porsha Williams was married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, divorcing in 2013 after two years. She later had a daughter, Pilar, with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, as seen on the Bravo special “Porsha’s Having a Baby.” After leaving the show in 2021, she launched her spinoff “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

The final ruling reportedly delivered a comprehensive victory for Williams, awarding her $40,000 monthly in alimony for 15 months, full payment of her legal fees, possession of the Rolls-Royce Guobadia had gifted her, and the option to remain in their $7 million shared home until 2027, reports US Weekly.

The court also dismissed Guobadia’s attempt to subpoena Williams’ employer, True Entertainment.

Now deported and facing the reality of his legal defeat, Guobadia plans to relocate to Dubai and reunite with his children, while claiming he was targeted by powers aligned with his ex-wife.

Guobadia was previously married to Williams’ co-star Falynn Pina from 2019 until the end of season 13 of “RHOA” in 2021. It’s unclear exactly what their wedding day looked like, but it’s likely nothing compared to the lavish two-part wedding Simon and Porsha held in November 2022.