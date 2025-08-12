‘Porsha Might as Well Just Get Out That House’: RHOA’s Porsha Williams Blindsided by Ex Simon Guobadia’s Debt as New Roadblock Threatens to Delay Sale of $7M Home

Just when Porsha Williams thought her bitter split from Simon Guobadia was behind her, a new financial snag has emerged.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star had celebrated a major win after enforcing her prenuptial agreement and securing her $7.3 million Georgia mansion, but now, months later, an unexpected lien threatens to complicate any plans to sell the property.

According to court filings, the lien stems from Guobadia’s alleged failure to pay a substantial debt to his lawyer.

Porsha Williams’ $7.3 million home faces a lien from her ex-husband’s unpaid legal fees, complicating her post-divorce plans. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

When news of the recent filing surfaced, social media quickly lit up with speculation, with many calling out Porsha’s ex-husband and his calculated move, while others saw it as yet another messy twist and karma operating in the highly publicized breakup.

The debt in question reportedly belongs to Guobadia’s divorce lawyer, who is seeking payment through the lien. That development leaves Williams facing a fresh legal hurdle just as she thought her fight over assets was over — and could pull both her and Guobadia back into the courtroom once again.

US Weekly reports that on June 10, Guobadia’s lawyer, Onyema Farrey, filed an attorney’s lien against the couple’s former marital home for unpaid legal fees totaling $205,884.25.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate he previously resided in has become the center of multiple legal battles since Williams filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 15 months of marriage. Williams had requested temporary exclusive use of the home after Guobadia changed the locks in March, blocking her access.

When The Shade Room reposted news of the house and the lien, followers quickly weighed in with mixed reactions.

Some comments blasted the former radio host saying, “Karma gonna get her just cuz she planned to screw this man right from the beginning.”

“That’s good for her … I always believe she was only in it for the money ! Sorry I just can’t believe otherwise,” wrote one critic, while another added, “Exactly what she deserves.”

A fourth said, “Porsha might as well just get out that house.”

However, others rallied around Williams, with one suggesting, “Y’all she might have the money. But let’s support our girl and start a GoFundMe and help her out. This man done took her through it.”

Some comments were directed at Guobadia’s craftiness as a businessman, believing he purposely allowed the debt to save money another way.

“Y’all knew Simon was not gonna pay that money that man is in Africa and none of his businesses are in America! People think being deported from America is a bad thing that man living his best life,” another follower commented.

Some observers have speculated about the timing and circumstances surrounding the unpaid legal fees, thinking that the attorney’s lien represents yet another calculated hurdle in the divorce battle.

“Wouldn’t shock me if the lawyer was in on it, smart by Simon if so,” one Shade Room follower theorized.

The court sided with Williams, granting her “immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession” of the Atlanta residence while requiring Guobadia to continue making payments despite being barred from entering without written consent.

Porsha Williams’ hard-fought prenuptial win has been reported to have secured her a share of the $7.3 million mansion but with strings attached — she must give Simon Guobadia 50 of the equity and has 36 months to refinance him off the mortgage or sell the home. She was awarded the home in the divorce decree and given a deadline of 2027 to either refinance the home into her name or sell it.

Now an attorney’s lien tied to Guobadia reportedly threatens to derail those plans. The ruling followed months of courtroom battles, with Guobadia accusing Williams of misleading him about her return to “RHOA,” claiming she promised to be a stay-at-home mother instead.

US Weekly reported the judge dismissed Guobadia’s claims, noting Williams “has been a reality TV celebrity for years,” something he knew when signing their prenup. The court called the deal “empirically fair” and crafted by skilled attorneys.

In the divorce’s most explosive twist, Guobadia was detained by ICE and spent four months in custody before being deported days before the final hearing. His absence didn’t stop Williams from winning $40,000 a month in spousal support for 14 months and full coverage of her $224,000 legal fees.

Despite the testy nature of the split, during Guobadia’s detention, Williams demonstrated compassion by paying child support for two of his sons from a previous relationship, she apparently has claimed.

When questioned about this generous act, Williams explained she felt it was “unfortunate that they weren’t getting any help” while their father remained in custody.

This gesture of support stands in stark contrast to some of the harsh social media commentary surrounding the divorce.

As Williams attempts to rebuild her life, the lien serves as a reminder that the financial entanglements from her brief marriage may continue to create complications.