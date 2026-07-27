‘How Y’all Mad?’: Woman Who Rejected Usher Onstage Fires Back After Confirming She Went on Stage for One Reason — and It Wasn’t Him

An unexpected interaction between Usher and an audience member during a recent stop on his stadium tour with Chris Brown.

One viral incident has become one of the internet’s most talked-about concert moments. And the woman at the center of the exchange is now pushing back against critics who questioned her on-stage behavior.

Usher tries to serenade a fan in Nashville concert. (Photo: malaysiarosee/Instagram)

The viral moment unfolded during the Nashville stop of The R&B Tour at Nissan Stadium, where Usher’s flirtatious audience interactions have become a staple of his live performances.

During his performance of “Can U Handle It?” the R&B icon invited a female fan onstage for one of the intimate segments that has become a hallmark of his concerts.

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Videos recorded by concertgoers show the woman sitting on an onstage bed as the Grammy winner serenades her while shirtless.

At first, she appeared willing to participate, but her demeanor quickly shifted as she rejected him.

As Usher continued trying to engage with her, lightly touching her face and chin, she appeared increasingly uncomfortable.

The moment reached an awkward turning point when Usher appeared to encourage the woman to recline on the bed. Instead, she leaned away from him.

🚨 An Usher concert took an unexpected turn after a fan appeared uncomfortable on stage. 👀



During the performance, Usher noticed the fan didn’t seem at ease with the interaction and quickly decided to end the moment, saying, “I don’t think she wants to be on stage.” He then… — Trending Viral Explained (@LeakedExplained) July 26, 2026

Realizing the interaction wasn’t unfolding as expected, the singer backed off before turning toward the audience with a grin.

“I don’t think she want to be on the stage,” Usher joked, drawing laughter from the crowd before walking away.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, sparking debate over whether the woman was uncomfortable from the jump or simply uninterested in participating in the performance with Usher.

If she aint wanna be there idk why accept going on stage when you know what he gon do lmao — Eyezen (@Cozysznn_) July 26, 2026

Audience participation has long been one of the defining features of Usher’s concerts.

During his Las Vegas residency and subsequent tours, videos of the “There Goes My Baby” singer serenading women.



Usher routinely goes viral for feeding women cherries and other playful onstage moments, leaving many fans hoping he’ll pick them at each show.

As discussion surrounding the Nashville encounter intensified, the woman identified by several outlets as Gabrielle Cheyenne addressed the criticism directly on Facebook.

She brushed off the backlash, noting that she uninterested in apologizing for behavior on stage.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage,” she wrote in a now deleted Facebook post. “I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you b—-es will never be????”

Cheyenne admitted that she and her mother had their seats upgraded before the concert even began.

“My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started!! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

Cheyenne explained to Page Six that organizers never tell audience members which performer they’ll join onstage, adding that many online commenters misunderstood the situation.

“They don’t say who you’re going up there for!! Y’all wanted me to get up there and f–k him atp?? CHATT FOLKS AREN’T USED TO ANYTHING. That’s the most exciting thing that would’ve happened in y’all little a-s lives!! F–k yall, DISRESPECTFULLY.”

Cheyenne later continued addressing the backlash on her Instagram Stories, saying she wasn’t going to tolerate insults from strangers over a moment they weren’t part of.

“Y’all aren’t gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me and expect me to keep it cool!” she wrote. “Don’t think that yall are gonna bully me about an experience that yall didn’t get!”

Cheyenne also clarified that while she had been selected to join Usher onstage. But she went on stage for one reason only.

“Baby I wasn’t going up there for Usher, I wanted CHRIS and CHRIS ONLY !” she wrote explicitly.

The online conversation didn’t end there. Cheyenne’s mother also entered the discussion, posting a photo of her daughter posing with Usher’s wife, Jenn Goicoechea, after the performance as evidence there were no hard feelings surrounding the encounter.

“Usher’s WIFE & Gabrielle Cheyenne AFTER THE STAGE APPEARANCE!! YA’LL!! SHE AIN’T MAD SO Y TF YA’LL MAD!? HOW TF YA’LL MAD!?,” she wrote.

Fans have continued to offer their opinions across social media, with some arguing the exchange was simply an uncomfortable moment that was blown out of proportion, while others praised Usher for reading the room and stopping the interaction before it became more awkward.

Through it all, Cheyenne has maintained that she has no apologies to focus about the situation.

“I mean, it’s not bothering me. I don’t feel a way towards it. I don’t feel embarrassed. I don’t feel like this is ruining me in the public eye or whatever,” She told LiveBitez.

She continued to mention being trolled online and in person because of the incident. “Because, you know, there’s been plenty of trolls and whatever else. And you should be embarrassed. It was even people harassing me while I was walking out of the stadium. And it’s crazy to think that people actually have such strong opinions about somebody else’s life. If I wanted to get up there and experience it, that’s what it is, period, point blank.”

The clip has since become the latest viral moment from The R&B Tour, which continues its North American run with upcoming stops.