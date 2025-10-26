‘Chris Ain’t Forget’: Chris Brown’s Ice-Cold Reaction to Kevin McCall’s Emotional Video Has ‘Deuces’ Fans Divided Over Whether He Crossed the Line

Chris Brown made it crystal clear he has zero sympathy for an emotional Kevin McCall after the singer-songwriter’s breakdown went viral.

McCall contributed as a writer, producer, or featured artist on more than 30 songs across Brown’s projects during the early 2010s, helping define Brown’s sound during a critical period of his career.

During his recent interview on the “Back On Figg” podcast, McCall broke down in tears with snot dripping from his nose while asking the “Yo” singer if he could pay him $25,000 for the four songs McCall owes him, even dramatically emphasizing his financial struggles.

Chris Brown claps back at former friend and “Dueces” co-collaborator Kevin McCall’s claim that he owes him money for four songs. (Photos by Prince Williams/WireImage; Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

The dramatic moment prompted Young Thug to step in as a potential mediator, suggesting that Brown was probably just too busy to address their ongoing issues and that he would accommodate the songwriter.

Brown, however, had apparently seen the interview and decided he had plenty of time to respond.

The Grammy winner posted a pointed message to his Instagram stories that left no room for misinterpretation: “Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE.”

The harsh words reflected years of tension between the two artists who once created some of R&B’s most memorable collaborations. Social media erupted after The Shade Room shared Brown’s response.

Chris Brown posted to Instagram Stories that you can’t walk across a burnt bridge and nothing is funnier than a broke troll. (Photo: @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram)

One commenter defended the artist’s position, writing, “Chris brown doesn’t have to take pity on someone that violated him just because they are having a rough time financially.”

The comparisons continued as fans debated who was in the right.

Someone else observed, “Anyone know the story on how this bridge got burned? Chris foot still on buddy neck,” as someone else wrote, “Chris ain’t forgotten when Kevin was chatting [stuff], sometimes “Silence is golden.”

According to other fans, McCall reportedly made ill remarks about Brown and his daughter in a “casket” in 2018, which is a violation in any parent’s eyes.

Though he clarified later on X, that he would only mention them in regards to “the 3 million dollars in Royalties he owes me for ‘Look at Me Now,’ and other songs he removed my name/credit,” adding that he was “uneducated” in contractual agreements.

Kevin McCall responds after being accused of talking about Chris Brown’s daughter. (Photo: The Shade Room/Instagram)

The public callout stems from McCall’s recent podcast appearance, where he questioned the fairness and his frustration about being unable to get what he believes he’s owed, while Brown’s recent tour grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.

“Why the heck I got an EBT card and this man is at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-whatever-the-million?” McCall asked during the emotional segment. “It say KK KKK M. Can I get 25,000 for them four songs I wrote?”

Chris Brown “Deuces” collaborator, Kevin McCall, breaks down in tears after revealing he’s still on EBT despite “Breezy Bowl” grossing over $100M



“Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you. …I have to hide in (the store), bro.” pic.twitter.com/1DBpUIgWuy — RichAndRay (@RichAndRay33) October 21, 2025

Before the tearful interview went viral, McCall had already been taking shots at Brown’s circle, making controversial comments about Bryson Tiller after the artist gifted Brown a new Lamborghini as a thank-you gesture for including him on the “Breezy Bowl XX” tour.

The pattern of public criticism hasn’t helped mend any fences between the former collaborators who brought fans major Billboard hits like “Strip,” and “Deuces” between 2012 and 2017. “Deuces” reached No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 14 on the Hot 100. But McCall’s life began spiraling.

They don't make a classic duo like Chris Brown & Kevin McCall anymore— these "CB sessions" were everythingpic.twitter.com/QgY1nYAgPC — EscapeTracks (@escape_tracks) February 17, 2024

In 2019, his ex-partner and model Eva Marcille spoke publicly about his physical mistreatment during their relationship, and McCall reportedly filed paperwork seeking custody of their 9-year-old daughter, whom he hadn’t seen in years, according to court documents.

His legal troubles grew after he was arrested after a physical altercation involving another woman and another arrest for trespassing after officers found him sleeping outside. Following his release, he released a series of bizarre videos that show him ripping up the ticket with his teeth.

Eva moved on to marry another man and legally changed their daughter’s last name from McCall to Sterling after her current husband, Michael T. Sterling.

McCall’s also shared cryptic goodbye messages to Brown on social media that caused fans to worry about his well-being in 2022. Following the online criticism, he turned his pain into purpose and hopped back in the studio to record his new single, “Risk It All,” as fans eagerly await his next full-length project. In a new video promoting the track, he appeared in noticeably brighter spirits than during his recent interview, and fans seem to be vibing with his refreshed sound.

“Yeah, you can definitely tell he wrote for Chris—Chris just put his voice on it,” one person commented. Another added, “I see how you influenced CB’s sound! Wow!”

With the positive buzz surrounding his comeback, many are now wondering if this marks the start of Kevin McCall’s redemption era.