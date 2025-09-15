‘Take That’: Kayla Nicole Shows Off Her Flexibility in Sultry Dance with Chris Brown While Travis Kelce Fumbles; Fans Say One Move Sent a Message

Sports personality and podcaster Kayla Nicole is going viral for getting a public and steamy performance from R&B artist Chris Brown.

Nicole attended his Breezy Bowl XX Tour stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, where several cameras captured close-up shots of the intimate yet racy embrace between Brown and Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend on a jumbo screen.

Podcaster Kayla Nicole has moved on from her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, as he prepares to marry pop music sensation Taylor Swift. (Photo credit: iamkaylanicole/Instagram; killatrav/Instagram)

Footage of the R&B singer, 36, dancing on top of Nicole, 33, went viral online. Nicole was dressed in a black top, black leather shorts, and knee-high black leather boots. She was seen seated on a red chair as CB began grinding on her to his 2008 hit “Take You Down,” as reported by Page Six.

At one point, the Grammy Award winner grabbed a smiling Nicole by the throat and she can be seen flexing her legs to her head. The live crowd cheered when the Jumbotron faded to black right as the Virginia-bred crooner was leaning in to kiss his special guest.

There was also a resounding reaction online to the sensual moment. In particular, fans took the opportunity to clown Kelce, who recently announced his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift after two years of dating.

“Take that, Travis Kelce!” someone posted in The Shade Room’s Instagram comment section.

One observer who zoomed in on the singer’s face wrote: “Lmao Chris like oh she fighting back.” Another said, “I know Travis [is] punching the air right now and Swift just looking at him.”

“Same day Kelce fumbled that ball that cost the Chiefs a Touchdown? Sis!!!!!!,” a second commenter pointed out, noting that Kelce’s football team lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch to the Philadelphia Eagles on 20-17 on Sunday.

Kelce did get visibly upset during the second quarter of the game against the Eagles. Television cameras caught him throwing his helmet to the ground in frustration just before halftime. In the fourth quarter he would later bobble what would have been a touchdown reception in the end zone, leading to an interception — not a fumble — on the play.

Travis Kelce was visibly frustrated after this play. pic.twitter.com/lRdegKdiRK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

In addition to the praise, Nicole got for how she handled CB on stage, she also got criticism for what fans believe is another attempt to stay relevant.

“So this is what she’s been reduced to….. she’s not doing herself any favors with this type of ‘thirsty’ appearance. It’s apparent she’s going to have a seriously hard time as the media and social media will be ALL about talking ‘everything’ Travis & Taylor’ engagement / marriage related stories.”

They continued, “Kayla just can’t move on from Travis. She thought she would be wearing that engagement ring after dating him for all those years. Her fault she stayed in that situation without ever getting close to an engagement.”

Nicole’s on-again, off-again romance with Kelce, 35, began around 2017. By 2022, the pair had officially ended their relationship after unsubstantiated cheating accusations and speculation that their split was caused by arguments over finances.

“Don’t buy into that s–t,” Kelce insisted during a January 2023 appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” when questioned about rumors that him being “too cheap” led to the breakup with Nicole.

The three-time Super Bowl champion resumed, “I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”

“But you got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food. We were in a relationship for five years,” Kelce added.

Nicole also denied that her ex allegedly being “cheap” was the catalyst for the relationship falling apart. While speaking with Angel Reese in the WNBA star’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast in 2024, the Pepperdine University graduate said, “Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills? That was ridiculous.”

The following year after their breakup, Kelce began dating Swift, 35, in 2023. The celebrity couple broke the internet in August 2025 with the announcement of their upcoming wedding.

According to Billboard, the “Love Story” singer’s Instagram post revealing their engagement broke the record for most reposts on the platform. It gained 14 million likes in the first hour and 2M reposts in less than 24 hours.

Nicole recently avoided an opportunity to comment on her ex-boyfriend‘s upcoming nuptials with one of the most famous women on the planet. The sports media figure was asked about Kelce getting engaged while walking the red carpet for a 2025 New York Fashion Week event.

“’Oh, no, no, no,” Nicole responded, shutting down a reporter’s attempt to get her to speak about her ex on the record. She quickly switched the subject by saying, “But I’m really happy to be here at Champion, though. This is a good party.”

The self-described single Nicole claimed she has no interest in getting romantically involved with another professional athlete during an interview on the “Behind the Likes” podcast in January 2024.

The fitness guru said, “I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage.” She went on to win season three of the “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” reality TV competition series in 2025.