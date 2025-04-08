Usher at the Center of Another Relationship Scandal? Fan Who’s Allegedly Divorcing After Steamy Cherry Video Breaks Silence

The infamous cherry segment at Usher’s concert is rumored to have started some trouble in another happy home. The singer is known to strike up viral moments with his female fans, and that’s exactly what he did during his show in London over the weekend.

Usher used his charm to captivate Jimalita Tillman after learning that she had flown from Chicago to the O2 Arena in London to attend his show. In a moment captured by fans on their cell phone, he performed his hit song “There Goes My Baby,” which seemed to put Tillman in a slight trance. Once the video went viral, rumors began to circulate that Tillman’s husband was divorcing her due to this intimate experience.

The unfounded claims were posted by a user on X who wrote, “BREAKING: A 45 year old man has filed for Divorce from his wife after she allowed Grammy winning singer Usher Raymond to ‘seduce her on stage.’ The husband claims, the woman has never kissed him in public and he was shocked that she could do that to a ‘complete stranger in the presence of 20k people.’”

Usher’s swooning is rumored to have broken up another relationship, and now the fan behind it all is speaking out. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Live Nation; @GMAZITUNDEEDNUT/ Instagram)

However, Tillman, who described the viral moment as “magnetic,” has come forward wit the truth about what really happened.

Speaking to WGN Morning News on April 7, she explained how the performer initially approached another woman first but the woman told Usher that Tillman was a retired mom and that she should get her moment.

“He wasn’t even supposed to stop where we were,” said Tillman. “It was like magnetic. And he smells like vacation.”

“So he brought me closer, and I locked in,” she said. “I brought out all the Broadway magic that I had, but it was easy! He has a magnetic personality. And I’m really excited about this opportunity because now Harold Washington is getting a lot of play. People are following things my daughter is doing, but that does come with some ups and downs.”

Tillman is the global director of the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago. She attended DePaul University with studies in theater management/international marketing. She also writes and produces stage plays.

One of the “Morning Show” hosts asks Tillman about the reports he saw regarding her husband divorcing her because of Usher. But as it turns out, that is all hearsay. In fact, Tillman is not even in a relationship.

She seemed to be so shocked by the report herself that her jaw dropped when the host mentioned it. She said, “That is completely false. I am single. I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle.”

It appears Tillman is a huge fan of Usher’s because, according to her Instagram page, she saw him back in November as well.

Fans reacted to the clip from the morning show in the Jasmine Brands comments.

One person said, “You mean a LUST FULL moment magnetic LUST FULL.”

On WGN’s Facebook page, one person said, “Loved her energy.”

Someone else shamed people on the internet for making up a story about the woman being married and heading for divorce. “The way ya’ll just make up sh– about people and run with it SMH,” they said.

Although Usher is off the hook this time, a playful moment in 2023 at his concert between him and Keke Palmer caused a rift between her and Darius Jackson, the father of her child. Jackson, who was her boyfriend at the time, took to social media to shame Palmer for the see-through dress she wore while dancing with Usher at the concert. This caused a debate amongst fans who felt the moment was harmless, especially since Usher always woos celebrity women and non-celebrity women at every concert. Others argued that the move was disrespectful to her then-partner.