‘Deserves That!’: Chris Brown Ordered to Pay $13 Million — But Fans Are Horrified by What Actually Went Down on His Property That Led to the Verdict

R&B star Chris Brown is back in the headlines after another legal battle ended with an eight-figure judgment.

The R&B star has faced years of legal troubles, including a 2020 lawsuit over an attack that nearly turned deadly for one person.

Brown is paying the price after a judge ordered him to compensate his former housekeeper, Maria Avila.

Chris Brown (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)



She accused the singer of letting his 200-pound Caucasian shepherd roam his backyard, where it brutally mauled her.

The attack happened outside Brown’s Tarzana, California, home. Avila reportedly suffered gruesome, bloody injuries.

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The incident caused scarring on Avila’s face and body.

Surgeons had to graft skin from her abdomen to repair her arm, and she was unable to work as a result of her injuries.

Brown testified in court that the guard dog belonged to his head of security.

He also admitted to not calling 911 at the scene, out of fear that the recorded call would leak to the press, which would likely hurt his defense.

“After litigating against Chris Brown for more than five years, we thrilled our client, Patricia, by finally winning her justice,” said Avila’s attorney, Michael C. Murphy Jr., told Billboard.

The lawyer continued, “We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day. It was an honor to represent her.”

🚨 Court Orders Chris Brown to Pay $13 Million in Damages



A California court has ordered singer Chris Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, to pay nearly $13 million in damages after former housekeeper Maria Avila was mauled by his 200-pound Caucasian Shepherd guard dog,… pic.twitter.com/8DcXLWNzqe — GPSTAR 🔥 (@GP_oluwapelumi2) July 1, 2026

Following the two-week trial, the jury sided with the plaintiff’s negligence claim, leaving Brown on the hook for the multi-million-dollar damages.

A judge ordered him to pay Avila $12.9 million, while the court awarded her sister and co-worker, Patricia Avila, $885,000 for emotional distress and granted Maria’s husband, Oscar Olivo, $50,000.

As news of the verdict hit the internet, social media users weighed in on Brown having to cough up nearly $13 million to the wounded domestic worker.

“She definitely deserves that money cause wtf?? That dog almost killed her!!!” exclaimed one Avila supporter on X.

Someone on the platform wondered, “And he thought fleeing would be less of a media circus?”

Another person posted, “Damn, it’s almost as if we knew this guy was a POS a long time ago.”

A like-minded individual wrote:

“This is wicked. Bro thought his fame and public image [were] more important than helping the woman. She should have [sued for] more than $13 million for his cruel act. He is a POS.”

“A woman was disfigured taking out his trash, and his first instinct was to protect himself. [The] jury saw exactly what that says about someone’s character,” wrote one X poster.

Brown’s long history of lawsuits and legal troubles prompted one account to tweet, “He’s always on the news for every wrong reason. Smh.”

Public opinion shifted almost overnight 17 years ago. The “Kiss Kiss” singer went from music sensation to accused abuser.

Police arrested Brown after a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, following a pre-Grammy party in 2009. She suffered severe facial injuries.

In June 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault. The court sentenced him to five years of probation and 180 days of community service for assaulting the Barbadian singer.

Brown’s well-documented track record of litigation and run-ins with the law prompted one account to tweet, “He’s always on the news for every wrong reason. Smh.”

Four years later, Washington, D.C. police arrested Brown on felony assault charges.

Allegations surfaced accusing him of punching a 20-year-old man in the face outside a hotel.

Prosecutors eventually reduced the Washington charges to a misdemeanor, and Brown pleaded guilty to simple assault.

He later agreed to a $100,000 settlement with the victim in 2014.

That same year, Brown served 108 days in jail when a judge ruled that the Washington arrest violated his probation in the Rihanna case.

Between 2012 and 2013, CB also clashed in physical altercations with fellow musicians Drake and Frank Ocean, respectively.

Multiple women have accused the “Breezy” album creator of sexual assault, though he has escaped conviction for any sex-related crimes.

In May 2025, police in England took Brown into custody on suspicion that he smashed a bottle over a patron’s head during a 2023 incident.

Brown’s 2009 assault of Rihanna still shadows his career, despite her saying she forgave him in 2012.

“I lost my best friend,” Rihanna admitted. “I was resentful. I held a grudge. I was dark. “

Despite his commercial success, Brown’s conviction continues to fuel backlash and limit his appearances on major stages.

Fans argue it cost him opportunities like a planned Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards and other major televised award shows.

Brown is currently on the “R&B Tour” with Usher, with an upcoming show in Detroit on July 2.