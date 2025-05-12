Fans Claim Usher’s Wife ‘Looks Out of Place’ During Family Photos with Ex-Wife Tameka Foster and Their Son Years After Bitter Child Support Battle

Tameka Foster was a proud “boy mom” on Saturday, May 10th. The former star of WE TV’s “Bold & Bougie” shared an Instagram post documenting her son Usher V, who goes by Cinco, going to his junior prom.

The video gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the teen’s prom sendoff, including a pre-dance photo shoot with his date, school friends, and family, including his father, R&B superstar Usher Raymond, and stepmother, Jennifer Raymond (Goicoechea).

Raymond married Jennifer in February 2024, just days after his Super Bowl halftime show. The couple began dating in 2019 and share two young children: a daughter, Sovereign Bo, and a son, Sire Castrello.

Cinco looked dapper in an all-black suit that he accessorized with black gloves. While his date opted for a matching black strapless dress covered in black diamonds.

“Hey Young World… time really does fly. My baby Cinco is off to his first prom (Junior year!), and my heart can’t even handle the thought of Senior prom next year. I feel so blessed to witness another one of my young kings hit another milestone. If you make it to the end of the video—yes, that’s me being a Mama, fussing because he’s holding his date’s dress like it’s a beach towel. Lord help me. IM SO PROUD OF THEM HONESTLY🙏🏾,” Foster, 54, wrote in the post.

She ended the caption by thanking and tagging celebrity stylist Jeremy (@NoIgJeremy) and Usher’s current wife, Jenn (@boogsneffect), for helping with the special moment.

“Usher’s wife looks out of place, outfit could of be better. Oops, Tameka is a fashionista! She always has such class, plus she’s so pretty! Just saying,” said one person.

This follower mentioned the music executive’s body language in a roundabout way. “Wow nice presentation someone had an uncomfortable facial expression 😂 Happy Mother’s Day.”

One person blatantly asked, “Why is she there?”

This fan started the discourse in the comments with their statement about Foster looking better than the “new wife” even though she’s older.

One person replied to her comment with, “Huh? It’s not a competition. Just enjoy the sweet family content.”

Another commenter claimed that Jennifer was “not happy” for Cinco and looked “evil.”

While some comments felt Jennifer’s presence was awkward, many saw it as a sign of positive co-parenting.

“The Entire Village looks Great .. Love the Black for prom love this post,” said one person.

Another declared, “How I wish my BM and I could co-parent like this. It’s beautiful to watch.”

And this follower summed it up with, “Love the family affair, nothing like #coparenting and coming together for your #child #prom.”

The split reactions in the comments possibly stemmed from Foster and Raymond’s highly publicized divorce and custody battle.

The two divorced in 2009 after just two years of marriage. Their bitter custody battle ended in 2012 with Usher being awarded primary physical and legal custody of their two sons, Cinco and Naviyd. Foster has been vocal about her previous apprehensions about the ruling and plans to contest it, citing fairness and possible interference from her ex and his family regarding being actively involved in her sons’ lives.

She previously spoke to Atlanta Black Star about how Raymond’s mother, Jonnetta Patton, opposed their marriage from the beginning.

“I think mothers the mothers are just protective because they think that the women are with them for the wrong reasons,” she said of women with “high value sons.”

She continued. “They think they’re after the money and they also think maybe you’re going to divert some of the payments from them to you. I think they’re a little concerned about how the bag is being distributed, but if they should get to know the heart of the person and know this person actually loves and will take good care of my child.”

Despite the previous animosity, Foster has stated that co-parenting with the “Confessions” singer has been “going pretty smoothly” recently.

She revealed the state of their relationship in a 2024 interview with People.

“It’s great. Yeah, everything is great,” Foster says. “We’re friends and the kids are at an age now where they can kind of say where they want to be as far as, ‘Hey I want to be at Dad’s. I want to go to Mom’s.'”

“We have a very open door policy with the boys. We let ’em go where they want to go. Everything is going pretty smoothly.”