‘Oh My’: Photo of Trump Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons After Cameras Capture What He Didn’t Realize Everyone Could See

Donald Trump finally pulled off his big night without any distractions.

Chaos erupted at April’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner after an intruder breached the Washington Hilton. Trump, 80, reclaimed the mic with slick remarks, but one brutal photo went viral for all the wrong reasons long after his speech ended.

A new photo of President Donald went viral after people noticed what’s hanging from his neck. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The presidential roast was rescheduled for July 24. Trump packed guests into the Waldorf Astoria and pummeled foes with snarky jokes for an hour.

Photos from inside the dinner quickly spread on social media, causing people to zoom in on the unflattering bulge under Trump’s chin.

‘Still Looks Bad’: Trump Got the New ‘TIME’ Cover He Wanted — But He’s About to Explode When He Zooms In

The politician strayed from his go-to blue suit for a black tuxedo and a black bowtie. He was energized, with his open eyes, compared to his normal swollen look. The bruising on his hands concealed behind the podium in the hotel banquet hall.

Trump’s complexion was no more orange than usual, and his hair was as wispy and combed over as expected. The sight of his neck, though, was enough to ruin appetites.

One image snapped from below — Trump’s least flattering angle—gave viewers an unobstructed look at the loose skin folding over his collar.

Countless individuals gagged at the photos and could not help but to compare the jiggly body part to the female anatomy. Some of the hecklers’ reactions included people stating:

“Can you show that in this app? Seems like it violates some sort of obscenity rule, said one person. Another grossed out person said, “This should be censored at this point.”

Unable to move past the image, one person said, “That thing is gnarly,” while another wrote, “That looks like a lot of Big Macs on that neck.”

Critics mocked Trump the same way last November, comparing his neck to a turkey’s neck..

And there is no denying that Trump is sensitive about that area of his body. He complained that a low-angle TIME magazine cover made him look unflattering.

The new zoom-ins even have people wondering, “Oh my!!! Has it gotten BIGGER??”

President Trump claims Time magazine intentionally used the worst photo ever of him on their cover that praised his peace deal



“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” pic.twitter.com/1TvR58Tmev — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 14, 2025

The formal event saw familiar faces like CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins targeted by the president. He whined that she is attractive but never smiles.

The relentless badgering continued hours into the night, long after everyone had gone home.

Trump unleashed a stream of Truth Social posts, AI videos, and bold declarations that left spectators baffled by his online rambling.

The confusion eventually evolved into disgust, and not just because Trump lacks a filter for decorum.

Trump’s formal attire also provoked someone else to snap, “He’s still trying to get into shirt collars that are just way too small for him. Either stop wearing a tie, or wear shirts with the right collar size.”

President Trump joked that Friday's White House Correspondents' Dinner was serving up some "very special beef" to the guests attending — beef tenderloins from a cow that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran over in his car.



"And Bobby also suggested an appetizer featuring… pic.twitter.com/DdMnLT0WDf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2026

Nonetheless, the Republican’s redemption comedy set was a disaster before anyone noticed his flabby throat.

The formal event saw familiar faces like CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins targeted by the president. He whined that she is attractive but never smiles.

The relentless badgering continued hours into the night, long after everyone had gone home.

Trump unleashed a stream of Truth Social posts, AI videos, and bold declarations that left spectators baffled by his online rambling.

The confusion eventually evolved into disgust, and not just because Trump lacks a filter for decorum.

Stomachs turned when he said guests were treated to beef tenderloin thanks to U.S.

Secretary of Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran over a cow. Trump also joked that Kennedy “suggested an appetizer featuring his favorite cut of male raccoon roadkill, but we drew the line at that.”

A detractor tweeted, “Only a very sick person would think that funny! Fits Trump, his brain is dissolving!”

The president continues to receive clean health reports despite his bloated appearance and speculation regarding his public napping and displaying dementia-like symptoms.